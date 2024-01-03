Their surprise announcement ahead of the album “Eternal Sunshine”!

Photo Credit: BestImages

Ariana Grande is on top again. Three and a half years after the success of “Positions”, the popstar returns with his new single “Yes, And?” has brought heavy artillery with, a feminist and liberating track that is a hit in all four corners of the world. Number one in the United States, second in the United Kingdom or Australia, fourth in France, the anthem co-produced by hitmaker Max Martin already has almost 140 million plays on Spotify, specially choreographed and references Thank you for being full of. Who says new hit, who says new album. Thus, Ariana Grande is preparing to thrill her fans with “Eternal Sunshine”, the seventh studio album of her career, which is scheduled to be released on March 8.

Loading Dailymotion Player…

“Don’t worry”

If the tracklist of the album “Eternal Sunshine” is still mysterious, all we know is that it will feature an intro called “Intro (End of the World)”, titled “Eternal Sunshine” which gives the project its name, and obviously Is hit “yes, and?” In the clip, silhouettes of three women tease fans about three possible duets with SZA, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, but nothing has been made official yet. To keep the public waiting, Ariana Grande has made a big announcement on her Instagram account. In fact, a month before the release of his highly anticipated project, the interpreter of “Side to Side” wrote a small note to thank his subscribers. , I don’t think it’s possible to tell you how grateful I am for your love, support, and anticipation! » First the 30-year-old artist opened up, then told them she won’t be releasing a new single between now and the release of “Eternal Sunshine.”

Ariana Grande says she won’t release any more singles from ‘Eternal Sunshine’ until the album drops: “I would really like you to experience the whole album this time. There will definitely be more singles included with this project once it comes out (and we may have a little bit…)pic.twitter.com/tcTOzko8fQ – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 5 February 2024

, I really want you to be able to experience the whole album this time. There will definitely be more singles from this project once it’s released (and until then we might surprise you once or twice with a little surprise to tempt you, so don’t worry) Explains Ariana Grande, who decided to change her marketing strategy and take her time for this era, at a time when everything is moving very quickly with the advent of streaming: ” Waiting a while to hear this record in full is really the ideal way for you all to experience it “. A return to basics is what stands out in the current music landscape. Lastly, the singer thanked them for their patience and faith in her. Vision “. to be continued !