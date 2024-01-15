These are the questions you should ask yourself before choosing a MacBook Air and not wasting your money

If your concern is performance, go for the M3 Pro. If it’s secondary, I would lean towards the M1 option, because all users who have tried the M3 and have an M1 have told me one key phrase: “My workflow hasn’t increased as much as the processor performance has increased and I feel like I’m not getting the full performance out of it.”

It is true that M3 is 1.6 times faster than M1 , However, for practical purposes and for general use considering the air segment, the difference in performance is not significant, especially since those devices They do not have active ventilation. Therefore, if you are going to work, for example, on 3D animation or large architectural visualization projects, this tool is not designed for you.

From the La Manzana Mordida editorial team we dismiss the option of choosing the M3 if you already have an M1 or M2, as the performance jump is too small and not worth the new investment.

As a result, we have to take into account Panel And this setting. Regarding the panels, we are referring to 13 and 15-inch models. In this sense, the 15-inch panel has a large enough screen, so an external monitor is almost not necessary. On the other hand, yes with the 13-inch model, because, if you want to work with two or more windows, you will have much less space.

Very poor initial characteristics

Let’s look at this third section, which is essential to answer the questions about which MacBook Air is the best choice.

In this sense, the base M3 configuration is identical to the M2 generation. So, if you think the base configuration will be enough (an aspect I don’t recommend at all), you can choose the 15-inch M3 to avoid buying an old computer. Now, if you need to increase the processor, RAM or SSD, opt for the direct version m2Because cost savings You will be able to invest it in improving the equipment and, therefore, you will have an “old” equipment but with higher performance than the current generation. It is incomprehensible that in mid-2024 Apple sells a device with a 256 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM at a price more than 1,200 euros.

It is true that the 15-inch model with M2 is not available in the Apple App Store, but you can definitely find it in third-party stores such as PC Component, MediaMarket or Amazon. This price will definitely be lower than the official store, so you can allocate more resources to improving the device.

Ultimately, considering the similarity in display, panel, and features, the 15-inch M2 option is the best for 2024, and the M1 is for those who want a 15-inch model. Now, you should keep in mind that you will have “old” equipment, but adequate and capable equipment for everything. I have a Mac mini M1 and it still works perfectly after three years.