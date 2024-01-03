(CNN) — tatler

“We apologize to everyone who was disappointed by the football match between the Hong Kong team and Inter Miami on Sunday, February 4. An event that we hoped would be the pride of the city, and on which we have worked very hard. Have worked hard.” “For months, this has become a source of great distress,” Tatler said in a statement released by XFEST.

He added, “Inter Miami had contractually committed that all of its star players—Messi, Alba, Busquets and Suárez—would play 45 minutes unless injured. However, Inter Miami informed us that Messi and “Suarez can’t play because of injuries.” Information.

“When we learned that Messi would not play, we urged the owners and management of Inter Miami to stand up, interact with the spectators and explain why he could not play. They did not.”

Messi took to the field in Wednesday’s match against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo in what Tatler XFest described as “another slap in the face”.

As far as refunds are concerned, Tatler Xfest said that they will not shirk their responsibility as organisers.

“That’s why Tatler Asia will be offering a 50% refund to everyone who purchased matchday tickets through official channels,” the statement concluded. It said details of the refund process will be provided in mid-September. march.