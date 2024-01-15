They prepare a mobilization to demand a medical faculty in Burgos

Many neighborhood organizations and groups of Burgos will join the protest promoted by Vía Berglesa on March 15 to demand that the Board establish a Faculty of Medicine at the University of Burgos, an already historic demand that has not yet been achieved. Positive answer.

Far from this, from different institutional sectors, starting from the University and passing through the City Council, they continue to demand, without success, the implementation to a degree of what is considered important for Burgos.

This is exactly the argument shared by the neighborhood associations Nuestro Barrio and Eras de Gamonal, as well as the neighborhood associations Francisco de Vitória and Sosibur, who announced their participation in the mobilization to be held on March 15 at 6:00:30 p.m. Has been confirmed. Hours in front of the headquarters of the delegation of the Junta de Castilla in Burgos, in the Plaza de Bilbao.

In this sense, the four organizations have issued a joint statement in which they remind that their objective is “to improve the lives of our neighbors, the future of our city and a better future for all, day by day without any infrastructure. , Demanding features or improvements.” “Are essential for the social and economic development of this land.”

The creation of the Faculty of Medicine at UBU is “fair and extremely important”

And implementation of Faculty of Medicine in UBU is one of the major demands in this regard. “It is a request that we have been making for decades and that has always been unheard, however, not for that reason, we have stopped believing in the need to implement it,” said the Implementation of Medicine Study in Burgos. since it is “fair and extremely important” to the province.

“There are not enough doctors, medical posts in our province are largely vacant, a similar situation occurs to some extent in provinces with medical faculty, which additionally enhances the quality of medical services and helps in enriching the province ,” they point out in the joint statement.

Furthermore, he says, in Burgos “we have a university hospital capable and trained for this and a young university with a very high national and international quality”, so the implementation of the medical faculty is only a matter of “political will”. . ,