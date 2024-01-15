They were building a building and while digging they found a treasure thousands of years old.

The construction of a parking lot in the United Kingdom surprised the people present there. Without imagining it, workers found particularly mysterious Roman remains A statue which is estimated to be 1,800 years old.





While the driver of an excavator was carrying out construction work Marble head of a Roman woman found, This took place in the spring of 2023 and the sculpture is now on proud display within Burghley House.

The head was already lucky, but it wasn’t the only thing they were going to find. About two weeks later, they also found a marble statue.

Those responsible for the work decided to call in expertsAfter cleaning the pieces, they dated the sculpture to between the 1st or 2nd century. Considering its importance, he decided to add an iron peg so that it could be mounted on the pedestal and displayed in its original form.

On the Burghley House page, he detailed that the excavator driver, Greg Crowley, noticed a yellow object amid the soil he was lifting. fortunately They took the time to find out what it was and found the head statue. After some time they made another search at a short distance and located the idol.

Of his feat, Crowley said: “I was really surprised when the digger went over what I thought was a big stone, to reveal a face. When I lifted it, I realized It happened that it was the head of a statue. When they told me it was a Roman marble statue I couldn’t believe it. “It was an incredible feeling to find something so old and special, definitely my best find.”

It must be said that this discovery was reported to the British Museum, which keeps a database of the various discoveries made in the area and, now that the house has reopened for the 2024 season The statue is being displayed with an explanation of how it was found.

This piece is now on display within the historic building, Burghley Estate. picture:Burghley House Preservation Trust share

How did the statue reach Burghley House in the United Kingdom?

It should be remembered that Burghley House is an English country house from the 16th century and is located near Stanford. It was built and inhabited by the Cecil family and is currently open to the public seasonally, primarily to show off its internal architecture and a series of pieces of great value, including, The Roman marble head was discovered last year.

As for how it got to that location, it is believed that late 18th century Italian antique dealers were responsible for ensuring that the ancient pieces reached the hands of the elite. it is also thought that It was during one of the 9th Earl’s two visits to Italy in the 1770s that he purchased many antiquities and acquired this head.

still, It will always be a mystery to know how the statue and statue came to be buried., some speculate that it was due to theft, others speculate that the statue was simply thrown away and covered in dirt. It is also not known how long he was buried.