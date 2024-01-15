Kim Kardashian kisses Emma Roberts in the new AHS trailer

first trailer for American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 dropped and it shows Kim Kardashian slapping and kissing Emma Roberts.

The Ryan Murphy-directed horror series is no stranger to producing LGBTQ+ moments on screen, from Patti LuPone singing in a gay bathroom to lesbian favorite Sarah Paulson taking turns playing heroes and villains over 12 seasons. Is included.

Now, the latest season is building on this legacy keeping up with the Kardashians star.

The summary reads: “In American Horror Story: FragileAfter several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears that some people are targeting her and her goal of motherhood.

The trailer begins with Anna eating a bone and confessing to Siobhan (Kim Kardashian): “Something’s happening to me.” The next thing we know, there are spider-like images emerging from the mom-to-be’s stomach.

The current series is based on Danielle Valentine. rosemary’s baby-inspired horror novel critical conditionAnd Roberts is shown as an A-list Hollywood star trying to start a family with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry) while shooting for an Oscar.

As she grows increasingly paranoid that her pregnancy is being sabotaged by a deadly presence, played by Cara Delevingne, she must navigate the choppy waters of international fame and her staunch but always loyal manager during her troubled pregnancy. , is trained by Siobhan.

This appearance marks Kardashian’s first major TV role. Fans may remember him on the big screen in 2008 disaster movie, in which his character is crushed by a meteorite. Next, she appeared in the 2013 romance/thriller Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselorand as myself of the ocean Eight five years later.

American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 Premieres April 3 at 10pm on FX in the US and on Disney+ in the UK.