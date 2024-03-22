Robinho sent to Brazilian prison to serve sentence on rape charges

The former footballer was convicted in Italy in 2017 of the gang rape of a young Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013.

former footballer Robson de Souza ‘Robinho’ He entered a Brazilian prison where he would serve a nine-year prison sentence imposed by an Italian judge for participating in a gang rape.

former player of real Madrid After undergoing protocol medical examination, he arrived at Tremembé prison, located about 150 kilometers from Sao Paulo city, just after midnight.

Tremême, which houses about 400 prisoners, is known in Brazil as a “celebrity prison” because it is where Brazilian judges send famous convicts.

robinho was arrested from his home near the port city on Thursday SaintsIn whose football team he trained as a player after magistracy louis fuxThe Supreme Court rejected the request for habeas corpus.

The former footballer was convicted in Italy in 2017 of the gang rape of a young Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013, but had remained free until now. brazilWhere the Constitution prohibits extradition of its citizens.

However, this Wednesday the Superior Court of Justice, the highest court for non-constitutional cases, decided by a large majority that robinho He served his sentence in Brazil and ordered his immediate and closed prison.

The Court held that it was not up to it to review a sentence already handed down by an Italian court or to initiate a new trial, but only to review whether to grant Italy’s request for the athlete to serve his sentence in Brazil. Whether all requirements were met or not. ,

lawyer of robinho They argued that he should be re-tried in the South American country because the Italian sentence could not be enforced, an argument that was rejected by magistrates.