This gold Apple Vision Pro costs more than $40,000

Caviar announces its new launch dedicated to the customization of the Apple Vision Pro, which will soon be launched in 2025

This is the world’s most expensive Apple Vision Pro

The world’s most expensive and most exclusive Apple Vision Pro will be launched in early 2025 By Caviar Co., known for creating a variety of luxury custom finishes for technology devices, like this $13,630 AirTag. The product in question would be the 18-carat gold-plated Apple Vision Pro, It can be yours for the nominal sum of around $40,000. Only its price under survey has not been disclosed to the public through its website,

Latest Fashion: A Gold Apple Vision Pro

What are the most relevant parts of this future launch? The headband is made of Connolly brand leather. (supplier to the British company) and The cover on which the visor is located is gold, inspired by Gucci’s famous ski mask. And according to Caviar, Tom Ford’s flip-up glasses.

Something special besides gold that caviar will offer This version of Apple Vision Pro where privacy is preserved, The iSight function will be blocked by the same gold cover on the external display. So if people around you approach you you will not be able to see them. You can also enlarge the view of the deck as per your preference. The mission of this product is to turn space computers into design works of art,

We were inspired by the best to keep the Apple Vision Pro at the forefront of not only technology but also fashion.

This will actually be a limited edition product

To be one of the 24 lucky ones to get this special edition of the Apple Vision Pro, it is necessary to leave a request to know about said launch., This brand typically doesn’t accept reserves, so if you have more than $40,000 left at the start of 2025 you might want to think about it (or not).

One of the latest products launched by Caviar is a personalized iPhone 15 Pro that can match this Apple Vision Pro. It is priced at $8,060 in the 128GB version and is now available for reservation. Considering the storage size of 1 TB this final price increases to $9,060. Also don’t forget that you get a 15% discount when you pay with cryptocurrency.

Caviar does not care about global availability, remember that the next countries where the Apple Vision Pro could arrive are not yet officially known. Recent VisionOS leaks give us language support and autocorrect thanks to the virtual keyboard. Will it happen before WWDC 2024?