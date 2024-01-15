Time, channel and where to watch LaLiga matches on TV in the United States and Mexico

Osasuna receives real Madrid on the 29th league from Spain, team of carlo ancelotti He leads the tournament, but cannot rest to maintain his lead over his pursuers.

It is played in El Sadr Stadium From 11:15 am Eastern Time usa, In Mexico It will be seen from 9:15 am central time of the country.

How Osasuna and Real Madrid approach today’s match

real Madrid March first spanish laliga, with 69 points. team of carlo ancelotti Leads seven units on his immediate pursuer gironaThe big surprise of the Spanish tournament in the 2023-2024 season.

set white comes from beating Celta Vigo 4 to 0, a match in which the Brazilian had an outstanding performance Vinicius Junior, box of ancelotti The last stage of the season strives for everything: in addition to leading the local championship, it is classified for the quarter-finals. UEFA Champions LeagueIt has a great purpose.





Osasuna They will try to take advantage of home ground to gain a place and get closer to the qualification zone for the European Cup. box of Pamplona is in tenth place, seven points behind real societyThe last of those who get a ticket to a continental competition today.

madrid They have one eye on the current season and the other on the upcoming season. possibly, whites they will be on their staff kilian mbappe, The French had warned in advance Paris To leave psg Once 2023-2024 is over.





Of course, it will arrive eventually mbappe This would force the Spanish capital club to give up part of his highest salary. for now, to Luka Modric, Toni Cruz, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez Their contracts are expiring and they have not yet agreed to renew them. One of the four could emerge next European summer.

in the matter of modric Perhaps this is the one about which there are the least doubts. The experienced Croatian player has no objection to renewing for another season, although the club would not be willing to extend their relationship further. you can continue your career Saudi Arab,

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: timing, TV and how to watch LaLiga match

real Madrid Will try to come out strong as a visitor this Saturday Osasuna for the 29th day spanish laliga,

Eastern United States: 11:15 am.

Central United States: 10:15 am.

Western United States: 8:15 am.

In usa It will be streamed via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. In Mexico Will be broadcast on Sky HD, Blue to Go and Video Everywhere.