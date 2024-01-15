Troglio reveals which were his two disappointing signings for Olimpia: “I negotiated with them”

2024-03-30



pedro troglio In five years he became a legend of Honduran football. Argentina’s coach since he arrived National League They haven’t stopped winning over him Olympia. There is no player who does not want to be trained by Lujan.

However, there are two players who have escaped the strategist to become a part of Olympia, in an interview with channel 8 The coach revealed the two players who could not sign contracts with their team.

“It’s tough, even though the burden was lighter now that the record was made, sometimes I was struggling when we were tying and there were four minutes left. Once when we drew 0-0 with Victoria in La Ceiba I said to the boys, ‘Enough, we achieved 41 unbeaten games, now play quietly, the Central American record is 55, the record had to be broken here, If we achieve it, okay, if not, be patient,” he began talking about the record.