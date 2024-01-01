Two foods that are in every home: the best natural medicine to deal with the flu

Fever It is a common condition that affects millions of people every year. In addition to traditional medicine, there are natural medicine Which can help in dealing with this. from them, honey and garlic They are distinguished for their beneficial properties.

In this article we will know how these happen Two foods can help fight the flu And how they should be consumed to maximize their benefits.

Foods to Fight Flu

Honey

Honey has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for a variety of conditions flu and cold, their Antiviral and antibacterial properties They make it especially effective.

Antimicrobial Properties: Honey contains organic compounds that have antimicrobial effects. A study published in the “Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology” showed that honey has significant activity against common respiratory viruses. Relief from cough and sore throat: The smooth texture of honey can soothe a sore throat and reduce cough. A study in “Pediatrics” showed that honey is more effective than some common cough medicines in children.

How to take honey to fight flu?

In tea or hot water: Adding a tablespoon of honey to a cup of hot tea or water may help Soothe sore throat and strengthen the immune system.

regular dose: Consuming one or two teaspoons of pure honey daily can help Prevent viral infections during flu season.

Garlic

Garlic is known for its potency Antibiotic and antiviral propertieswhat makes it great Remedy for flu.

antiviral compounds: Garlic contains allicin, a compound with strong antiviral properties. According to a study in the “Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy,” garlic is effective against many pathogens, including influenza viruses. strengthen the immune system: Garlic can also strengthen the immune system, helping the body fight infections. A study published in “Clinical Nutrition” found that regular consumption of garlic reduces the risk of getting colds.

How to consume garlic to get maximum benefits

raw garlic :To take full advantage of its properties, garlic should be eaten raw. can do Crush or cut it and take it with a spoon of honey.

Daily Dose: Including a clove of raw garlic in your daily diet during flu season can be beneficial.

Precautions with garlic and honey

Honey: It is not recommended to give honey to children under one year of age. Because of the risk of infant botulism.

Garlic: Garlic may interact with some medications And it is not recommended for people who take blood-thinning medications or who have bleeding disorders.

In conclusion, both honey and garlic are excellent Natural ally in the fight against flu. Adding these foods to your diet during flu season can help you prevent and combat the condition. Remember that while effective, these measures do not replace professional medical advice, especially in cases of severe flu.