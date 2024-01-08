Belkin has announced one of the coolest iPhone accessories I’ve ever seen

Belkin has announced a new booth ces 2024 that will take over your video capabilities iPhone To the next level.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is the first accessory to use Apple’s Dockit, meaning it uses iPhone recognition technology to move your iPhone, keeping you in the frame through a huge range of motion. keeps. This amazing new accessory means you can move around freely while in front of the camera, whether you’re shooting the latest trends TIC Toc Or just chatting on video call.

The auto-tracking feature is the headliner here and is definitely a reason to stand up and pay attention. Belkin’s booth is the first to use Apple’s DockKit, a revolutionary piece of technology that takes the iPhone’s ability to recognize and track objects within the camera’s frame and translates it into real-world motion.

Simply put, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro communicates with your iPhone to track you or someone else through the physical rotation of the stand. The Stand Pro has a wide range of motion, 360 degrees around the stand and 90 degrees of tilt up and down. In good condition, it has a wide enough range of motion to accommodate a range of videos.

Your iPhone connects to the Stand Pro magsafe, which gives a strong and secure union. But this is not the only benefit of the MagSafe connection. You can also use the Stand Pro as a wireless charger, with up to 15W of fast wireless charging when connected with the included 30W charger and five-foot-long USB-C charging cable. Need to remove the film from the charger? No problem: The Stand Pro also has a built-in battery that lasts for up to five hours.

Not a creator? It’s still worth considering. The auto-tracking Stand Pro works with the iPhone camera, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and other messaging and social media platforms, making it ideal for avid video callers as well as those who use Instagram, TikTok, or Canva. Want to create content for.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is priced at $180 on Belkin’s website, and will be arriving soon at select retailers around the world.

