Bayern Munich and German legend of world football Franz Beckenbauer passes away; won two Ballon d’Or

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, world champion in 1974 as a player and in 1990 as a coach, died on Sunday at the age of 78, the German Federation (DFB) said on Monday, AFP subsidiary SID Press. Announced this to the agency. ,

“Franz Beckenauer was undoubtedly the greatest German footballer of all time, and on top of that he was a formidable individual,” DFB vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement.

Former captain of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) team in the 1970s, coach of Mannschaft from 1984 to 1990, and manager of Bayern Munich in the 1990s, Beckenbauer retired from public activity in recent years due to his health problems. Had taken.

Beckenbauer had for years retired to his native Bavaria, near Salzberg (Austria). His poor health greatly limited his public appearances.

When he turned 75 in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckenbauer spoke about death and his future death in a documentary on German public television ARD, admitting that this upcoming possibility made him Gave cause for concern.

Given the lack of information about what happens after death, he then said, “The uncertainty worries me.”

His poor health also meant that in January 2023 he was unable to travel to Brazil for the funeral of ‘O Rei’ Pelé, with whom he played one season at the New York Cosmos. In August of the same year he was also absent from the traditional annual meeting of the 1990 German world champions.

All this led to rumors about his condition. He had to undergo several operations and lost the vision in his right eye a few months ago.

He was last seen in public at the Allianz Arena stadium to watch ‘his’ Bayern Munich play. This was in a Bundesliga duel against Borussia Mönchengladbach in late August 2022.