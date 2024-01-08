Bayern Munich and German legend of world football Franz Beckenbauer passes away; won two Ballon d’Or

2024-01-08
German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, world champion in 1974 as a player and in 1990 as a coach, died on Sunday at the age of 78, the German Federation (DFB) said on Monday, AFP subsidiary SID Press. Announced this to the agency. ,
Former captain of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) team in the 1970s, coach of Mannschaft from 1984 to 1990, and manager of Bayern Munich in the 1990s, Beckenbauer retired from public activity in recent years due to his health problems. Had taken.
“Franz Beckenauer was undoubtedly the greatest German footballer of all time, and on top of that he was a formidable individual,” DFB vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement.
Beckenbauer had for years retired to his native Bavaria, near Salzberg (Austria). His poor health greatly limited his public appearances.
When he turned 75 in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckenbauer spoke about death and his future death in a documentary on German public television ARD, admitting that this upcoming possibility made him Gave cause for concern.
Given the lack of information about what happens after death, he then said, “The uncertainty worries me.”
His poor health also meant that in January 2023 he was unable to travel to Brazil for the funeral of ‘O Rei’ Pelé, with whom he played one season at the New York Cosmos. In August of the same year he was also absent from the traditional annual meeting of the 1990 German world champions.
All this led to rumors about his condition. He had to undergo several operations and lost the vision in his right eye a few months ago.
He was last seen in public at the Allianz Arena stadium to watch ‘his’ Bayern Munich play. This was in a Bundesliga duel against Borussia Mönchengladbach in late August 2022.
A few weeks ago she passed through Herzogenaurach (Northern Bavaria) to show her support to the German international players who were preparing for the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup there.
franz beckenbauerGerman football legends who died on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in brief:
Surname: Beckenbauer
Name: Franz
Surname: Kaiser
date of birth: September 11, 1945 (78 years)
birth place: Munich, Germany)
Height: 1.81m
game/situation:Footballer/Libero
player career
Gradual Club: Bayern Munich (1964–1977), New York Cosmos (1977–1980), Hamburg SV (1980–1982), New York Cosmos (1982–1983)
Club Achievements
European Cup (3): 1974, 1975, 1976
Intercontinental Cup (1): 1976
Cup Winners’ Cup (1): 1967
Bundesliga (5): 1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982
German Cup (4): 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971
United States Championship (3): 1977, 1978, 1980
Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) national team: 103 games, 50 as captain (14 goals)
First cap: 09/26/1965, Sweden-RFA, qualifier for the 1966 World Cup (1-2)
Final selection: 02/22/1977, France-RFA, friendly (1-0)
First goal: 03/23/1966, Netherlands-FRG, friendly (2-4)
Honors from the national team:
World Champion in 1974
World runner-up in 1966
European champion in 1972
Individual Awards:
Ballon d’Or (2): 1972, 1976
Player of the Year in FRG (4): 1966, 1968, 1974, 1976
coaching career
Gradual Club: Marseille (from September to December 1990, then as sporting director until June 1991), Bayern Munich (from December 1993 to June 1994; from April to June 1996)
Club Achievements
UEFA Cup (1): 1996
Bundesliga (1): 1994
RFA coach from 1984 to 1990, 66 games
First match: 09/12/1984, friendly against Argentina (3-1 loss)
Last match: 07/08/1990, World Cup Final RFA-Argentina (1-0)
German national team winners:
World Champion in 1990
World runner-up in 1986
Career as a leader
-Vice-President of Bayern Munich from November 1991 to June 1994
-President of Bayern Munich from July 1994 to November 2009
-Chairman of the supervisory board of Bayern from February 2002 to November 2009
-Honorary President of Bayern Munich from November 2009 until his death
-Vice President of FIFA from January 2007 to March 2011
-Vice President of the German Football Federation (DFB) from 1998 to 2010
-Chairman of the Candidates Committee and later Chairman of the Organization Committee of the 2006 World Cup in Germany
