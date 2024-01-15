Video: Auyantepui has been burning for several days under the helpless eyes of Inparks

Vegetation in Auyantepui, one of the iconic plateaus of the Canaima National Park in southern Venezuela, has been affected by flames since last Monday, when the phenomenon may have been triggered by the possible application of indiscriminate burning.

lapatilla.com

As Emiliana Duarte warned on social networks, “The fire that has been burning since Monday the 11th in Ouayenpuy continues. It reached the tepui wall through the Kavak valley and moved towards what is now the Uruayen valley.

According to the complainant, “A small group of INPARKS and members of the Kamrata community tried to control the fire using private tanks and on foot, but without success.”

Also read: Rosinés Chávez has been appointed President of InParks (Photo + Gaceta) – LaPatilla.com

InParks is actually the organization that has recently appointed Rosínes Chávez as its president, who will have to respond to the fire that broke out on Mount Symbol.

At present there is no confirmation on the extent of the affected area.

Auyantepui, called “Devil’s Mountain” by the Pemon, has an altitude of 2535 meters. The popular Angel Falls, the world’s highest waterfall, originates at the top of Auyantepui.

Video: Francois Montalent