Video- Rihanna, Beyoncé…expensive private concerts

Singer Rihanna has come under fire after spending last weekend in India for a private concert. A show for the son of an Indian billionaire that cost between six and nine million dollars.

Favorite planets and stars. Singer Rihanna returned to the stage for the first time since the 2023 Superbowl during a private concert given in India on Friday during the pre-wedding celebrations of the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man.

The party, held throughout the weekend, was organized as a preparation for Anant Ambani’s wedding to his fiancee and Indian pharmaceutical industry magnate Radhika Merchant’s daughter.

24 million dollars for Beyonce!

According to multiple media, the service, described by some as minimal, may have cost the Barbados icon between six and nine million dollars. A ticket that did not fail to provoke a reaction, with many particularly condemning the contradiction between the show, which was started by a businessman working in the oil sector, and Rihanna’s environmental commitments.

The controversy is reminiscent of the controversy that surrounded a private concert given by Beyoncé in Dubai in 2023. The one-hour show earned him… $24 million!

Find unique news from Christophe Beaugrand every day in Bonjour! TF1 morning. You can watch or rewatch the column live on TF1 Info and streaming on TF1+.