We will have Qualcomm’s 5G chips by the iPhone 19

Apple extends its agreement with Qualcomm until 2027

Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G connectivity modem

Apple plans to develop its own 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for implementation in future electronics devices. However, Plans are getting delayed due to technical complications, For this reason, the Californian company announced that it will extend its contract with Qualcomm until 2026. It now looks like the contract will run for another year.

The latest information indicates that Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G chips in its iPhone models at least until 2027, Therefore, we can conclude that the last iPhone to use Qualcomm chips will be the iPhone 19.

it has been confirmed cristiano amonQualcomm CEO, during Qualcomm’s financial results report, which he covered for CNBC.

From everything it seems that Apple is having difficulty developing its own 5G modem. cupertino company Can’t find the right formula Will have to rely on Qualcomm for chip design for a few more years.

the problem is that Qualcomm asks Apple for a percentage of the value of its iPhone Instead of offering a license to use your registered patent. In fact, this is how Apple Silicon, Apple’s answer with its M series processors, was born.

Cristiano Amon has announced that his company will continue to offer its 5G modems to Apple until March 2027, As he told CNBC, he is “happy with the relationship with Apple.” Earlier, the agreement was extended till 2026.

Apple has not yet commented on the matter., The company with the bitten apple logo has been trying to develop its own 5G chips for several years, with the aim of replacing Qualcomm modems.

In 2019, Apple acquired Intel’s modem development division for $1 billion. The acquisition gave Apple Over 17,000 patents and over 2,200 Intel employees, However, this great economic effort has yet to see its rewards and plans to develop 5G chips are being delayed year after year.

Apple’s 5G modem prototypes have failed to surpass Qualcomm chips in terms of performance and efficiency.

Additionally, Apple has also extended its contract with Arm Holdings Ltd., the company behind the ARM architecture patents. According to sources familiar with the contract, the agreement will extend “beyond 2024.”