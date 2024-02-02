What do we know about James Cameron’s film?

after Avatar 2: Path of Water (Releasing in theaters in December 2022), which enjoyed unprecedented success – over $2.32 billion at the box office – the third part of the saga has been highly scrutinized. avatar 3Which was filmed in view of the second part of the fascinating franchise and which will be released in theaters on December 17, 2025, is slowly coming out.

The cast of Avatar 3 with Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet

director James CameronThe feature film – currently in post-production stage – will be released Sam Worthington, zoe saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and even Oona Chaplin. James Cameron doesn’t seem opposed to bringing this legendary pair together in January 2023 titanic (1997), Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet, on screen. When asked on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023, the American director joked on the topic: “J,I asked Kate to call Leo. She can reach it faster than me. It’s an environmental issue, isn’t it? So maybe he will like it.” But this reunion at the summit seems like a sweet dream for now…

A new tribe of Na’vi in ​​Avatar 3

If we still don’t know what the exact story of the film will be, here’s what we knowavatar 3 May introduce a new tribe of Na’vi, these are humanoid creatures native to the moon Pandora. These would be the “Ash People”, a people associated with the element of fire, more ferocious and volcanic than the other Na’vi. An actress should play the role of their leader una chaplin ,black Mirror, game of Thrones, Prohibition, in the column of 20 minutesJames Cameron explains: “I want to reveal the Na’vi from another perspective because, right now, I’ve only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters.”

Another change to the show: Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) will no longer be the narrator of the new installment of the franchise. James Cameron has indeed confirmed that Jake’s son Loak (played by Brit Dalton) Avatar 2: Path of Water), will replace him in the lead role.

Whatever the new scenario and characters, we can already imagine that it is new Avatar Will be even more grand than the previous one. Actress Zoe Saldana suggests the same in an interview collider, We can read there: “It’s going to be amazing. avatar 3 It’s going to be amazing, then with 4 and 5 it’s going to get even weirder. This is true. (James Cameron) Will turn your mind upside down. This is his legacy. we thought it would be titanicBut it turns out that it will happen eventually Avatar, and to be a part of such innovative and creative work, which somehow makes it our legacy as well. I am very excited to be back. We’re going back to work next week, I can’t wait to see everyone again.”

After Avatar 3, a series on Disney+?

Rumors were also talked about in March 2023 version director’s Cut by james cameronavatar 3 Which can last for about nine hours. To find this version of the film – the cinema version of which should run about 3 hours – you may have to turn to the Disney+ platform, which could turn it into a miniseries.

This is actually the theory presented by influential American film journalist Jeff Snyder on his Twitter account on March 16, 2023: “Rumor: Remember when I told you that James Cameron did a 9-hour edit of Avatar 3 and insisted that his VFX be completed? I’ve heard that this version may be released as a limited series on Disney+ after the theatrical release of the theatrical cut…” After this crazy project, we will undoubtedly discover avatar 4 And Avatar 5 in December 2029 and December 2031.

Avatar 3 (2025) by James Cameron with Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet, in theaters December 17, 2025.