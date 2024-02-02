Will Teofilo Gutierrez wear blue? ‘This will appeal to millionaires’

betplay league

The transfer market in Colombia is in a race for last-minute appointments as the BetPlay I 2024 league competition moves forward.

Some teams in international competition release their talents but are eagerly looking for ways to replace them, opening up options for some free players who will join as soon as possible.

A typical case is that of the Millonarios: they have excluded an attacker named Edgar Guerra, whom Alberto Gamero was counting on to face all the tournaments in which he is expected to repeat his role, although the international is a priority.

It forces us to immediately seek a peak and we are working hard on that. However, facing the prospect of a World Cup man with proven experience and talent, who is also a free agent, the temptation is too great: Teofilo Gutiérrez is up in the air, after Junior slammed the door on his intention to return. And although he isn’t as sharp on the wings, he could lend a hand to the many youngsters on the roster.

This is how journalist Diego Rueda proposed it in Vibar de Caracol: “Teofilo Gutiérrez would be well liked in Millonarios, Santa Fe, Medellín or Águilas Doradas, he is a player who contributes a lot,” he said.

Millionaire? Yes and no. The blue team has some attackers like Leonardo Castro and Santiago Giordana who look increasingly better in the double 9 and who individually can be a reference option in the field. How will Teo integrate? He will be an option in case of injury and he is not a good guest on the bench, it has to be accepted.

In addition, the Millonarios, today thinking of a more creative task like Barranquilla, have three undisputed players: Ruiz, Silva and Caetano. No, maybe it’s not seniority the Blues need, they need projection on the wings and speed and Teofilo doesn’t offer that.

Now this player looks like César Vallejo of the Peruvian league, who will take part in the Copa Sudamericana in the last leg against Sport Huancayo. There is no mention of this in any club in Colombia.