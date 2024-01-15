What time did Universitario vs Cuzco FC play: see the goal 1-0 and see the summary till date 8 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament League 1

Sports University Get it Tuesday, March 12th cusco fc At the Monumental Stadium for the 8th date of the Apertura tournament ligue 1 i bet you 2024, The meeting will be broadcast live by GOLPERU. You can also listen to the match live on RPP’s 89.7 FM and 730 AM. Additionally, you can keep track of all events online through RPP.pe.

The Cream team comes into this match after a 2–2 draw with Deportivo Garcilaso as a visitor, a result which cost them the lead in the Apertura tournament. Meanwhile, Cusco FC are on high morale after beating Alianza Atletico 2-0.

University Vs. Cuzco FC: match lineup

Academic: Sebastian Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Mattias Di Benedetto; Rodrigo Ureña, Jairo Concha, Martín Pérez Guedes, Andy Polo, Segundo Portocarrero; Edison Flores and Alex Valera.

Cuzco FC: Vidal; Jose Zevallos, Ruben Ramirez, Alan Perez, Jonathan Bilbao; Osvaldo Valenzuela, Lisardo Vasquez, Ivan Coleman; Lucas Colito, Nicolas Silva and Juan Tevez.

we recommend you

When do Universitario vs? Cuzco FC?

Apertura tournament date 8 match ligue 1 i bet you 2024between Sports University vs Cuzco FC, Will take place on Tuesday, March 12.

What time do they play vs Universitario? Cuzco FC?

match took place between University Vs. cusco fc It will be played at the Monumental Stadium at 8:30 pm Peruvian time.

Peru: 8:30 pm

Argentina: 10:30 pm

Ecuador: 8:30 pm

Colombia: 8:30 pm

Mexico: 7:30 pm

Uruguay: 10:30 pm

Brazil: 10:30 pm

Chile: 10:30 pm

United States (Miami): 8:30 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 5:30 pm

Spain: 02:30 am (Saturday, March 9)

Where to watch Universitario against Cuzco FC via TV on Liga 1 Te Apuesta?

match stay will be broadcast by Golperu (channel 14 and 714 on Movistar TV), You can also listen to it on the radio at 89.7 FM RPP News, Can be viewed abroad and via streaming GolTV and Movistar Play, You will find all the events on the RPP.pe website.

with new calculator RPP Sports You will be able to find out who will be the new national champion. enter the AddMake your predictions and you will have the standings table updated in real time.