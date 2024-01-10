Which teams would be most interested in Dylan Cease?

Talk of a potential Dylan Cease trade has been quiet in recent weeks. However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it seems very likely that the White Sox will trade the right-hander between now and the start of camp.
Rosenthal explained that, given the lack of starting pitching depth in free agency, the White Sox could wait for some of the biggest names on the market to negotiate with teams that still have rotation needs, agreeing. Even after not being there. With pitchers like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Marcus Stroman.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz declined to commit to the idea of trading Cease during a call with reporters Tuesday. When asked about the pitcher’s future in Chicago, Getz said, “There’s no club that hasn’t expressed some degree of interest in the 28-year-old right-hander”, but indicated that the team would not contend unless Will do until he comes. A hinted proposal.
“Whether it’s the Seas market or other players, we’re certainly not alone,” Gaetz said. “Some teams have more flexibility than others. A team needs to emerge and be willing to reach an agreement.
Rosenthal mentioned the Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, Orioles, Cubs and Rangers among clubs looking to improve their rotation, with Baltimore having the depth needed to win a bid for Cease’s services.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball