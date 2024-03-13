Who is ready to win the Champions League? There are three clear favorites

Champions League

real Madrid

March 13, 2024



The exciting quarter final stage is coming Champions League Of this season. The eight qualified teams are all top tier and very close encounters are expected. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético de Madrid and PSG will be the teams that will play in this stage, but due to the current events and the talent of their squads, three teams stand out to win the champions. Preparing to become a strong contender.

Manchester City



The reigning Champions League champions, Pep Guardiola’s side have not lost in the tournament this season and are currently fighting on three fronts, namely the Premiership, Champions League and FA Cup, given their large, high-quality squad.

Now, the English team will now have to show its hierarchy as it faces rivals that seem very complex, including Arsenal, a club with which it is fighting for the top of the Premier League like Liverpool.

real Madrid



Although they had an uncomfortable tie against RB Leipzig in the Round of 16, Carlo Ancelotti’s side, along with City, are the second team not to have lost in this Champions League.

The Whites are comfortably leading the Spanish league and are out of the Copa del Rey, so will focus their efforts on the only two competitions in which they are still alive.

The white team seems to be one of the most complicated rivals for the rest given their history in recent years in the Champions League, where they have made unforgettable comebacks. However, they will have to face tough teams in the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich



The Germans suffered their first defeat in this Champions League in the first leg of the round of 16 series against Lazio, which the Germans overcame in solid fashion.

For his part, in the group stage, Bayern did not lose any of its matches and Harry Kane will be in excellent condition as he has not stopped scoring goals in the Bundesliga and is one step away from becoming the top scorer in the Champions League. Of the tournament.