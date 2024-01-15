With Melissa Lee Merced She Makes You Laugh Until You Hurt

Laugh, laugh and laugh… until you’re okay! That’s the philosophy that Caguana Melissa Lee Merced Gomez adopted when she took the step of becoming certified as a laughter therapist and integrated technology into her desire to help others transform their lives physically and emotionally.

And the laughter expert created the “Carcajadaland” metaverse, which allows the use of therapies from the virtual world through the use of electronic devices that transport the participant into real scenarios.

The project was born following the vision of a group of engineers dedicated to building the metaverse, known as “spatialengineers”. This idea immediately aroused Merced Gomez’s curiosity and enthusiasm.

“When he started explaining it to me, I fell in love, I saw the value in creating a therapeutic metaverse so people could enter into laughter therapy in real time and connect and laugh with other people around the world. What could be better than you getting the benefits from the comfort of your own home; People can connect with people around the world, establish relationships,” said the laughter therapist.

The platform is free and is a therapeutic space with colorful scenarios and personalized avatars that allows participants to engage in laughter therapy.

“Personalization of the metaverse allows people to have an effective as well as comfortable experience. I will announce through social networks the time when we will do the laughter therapy. But they will also be able to do interactive activities like games, karaoke; There is a maze where coins are collected to buy items that you can place on your avatar. It’s like a video game,” Merced Gomez explained.

Since 2020, Caguana, 41, of the Bairoa neighborhood, has excelled in laughter therapy, a modern alternative medicine technique that she defines as “a form of therapeutic intervention” that helps people improve their mental health and emotional well-being. Uses laughter as a main tool. ,

Merced Gomez called her project “A Laughter”. Through this, he carries out group therapy through dynamics and activities where the main objective is to laugh.

“Laughter is not only a natural response to comedy, but also an activity that can be provoked; That is, you can practice it deliberately to get therapeutic benefits,” said the social worker by profession.

They also said that laughter therapy has effects on physical and emotional health: it reduces anxiety and stress in addition to relieving symptoms of depression. Additionally, he said, it helps secrete hormones of happiness, which are dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins. It creates joy, makes you feel good and makes you forget your worries. He highlights that it also allows you to concentrate more and strengthens the immune system.

“Plus, you burn calories because your body is laughing, your heart rate is getting faster, your heart rate is getting faster, more oxygen enters your body; Therefore, the skin gets oxygen and it helps you look younger,” the woman said, adding that laughter therapy ”strengthens self-esteem, increases intellectual abilities, fosters close relationships. It allows for greater confidence, cooperation and solidarity.

In fact, it was the latter that inspired Merced Gomez to enter laughter therapy, as she was in her role as a legal advocate for women victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and stalking, and she Started looking for alternatives to impress women. From there comes the desire to bring the best smile in adverse circumstances.

“We were in the process of confinement during the pandemic and I set out to find something to supplement the women I care for as they were at home with their attackers. They were writing to us that they are overwhelmed and many of them find it difficult to get out of those relationships, so they receive services until they are ready and decide to take the step,” the expert said. Cast light on.

“This is how a company called Producciones Risa y Bienstar de Venezuela emerged, where I certified online (2020) as a Comprehensive Laughter and Wellbeing Therapist in the field of Creative Laughter Therapy and I have a Master Trainer in Laughter Therapy. They are supported by the World Network of Laughter Therapists in Spain,” said Merced Gómez.

And that’s how he started his laughter therapy sessions on the Zoom platform; Then, in 2021, he began delivering his therapy in person and was given the opportunity to develop his project to another level with Metaverse, which premiered last January.

“I want people to be able to connect from the comfort of their home and reap the benefits that laughter has on the body, whether it’s physical and/or emotional. If a person is sad, he can go inside and spend a moment where he will forget his sadness. The reality will still be there, but we have to find tools to come out of that suffering,” said the laughter therapist.

“It is a matter of pride for me, firstly to be from Caguana and secondly to be the first person from Puerto Rico to have a place in the metaverse dedicated to laughter therapy and I would dare to assure that no one worldwide has done it Have done. Laughter therapy. It fills me with great satisfaction to be able to contribute to people’s lives and, in the end, achieve the goal of making them feel happy, optimistic, motivated and resilient,” concluded the expert on Facebook, who can reach They reach through the network as A Carcajadas and on Instagram: A Carcajadaspr.