World champion coach’s brother is in jail

Mauro Scaloni, brother of acclaimed Argentina national team coach Lionel ScaloniWas arrested by the police this Thursday. Mauro, 47, is accused of extortion and forceful threats, serious allegations that have rocked the sporting world.

The arrest took place in the Palermo neighborhood, in front of the United States Embassy. Mauro Scaloni was there to accompany his partner in the process of renewing his visa. However, his visit to the embassy was interrupted by the intervention of the City Police, who executed an arrest warrant issued by the Santa Fe Investigation and Trial Unit.

Dr Viviana O’Connell, the head of the unit, has not commented on the matter. However, the news reported by Clarins has caused quite a stir in the sports community and beyond. Mauro’s relationship with Lionel Scaloni, the coach who led Argentina to World Cup glory, has brought the matter under intense public scrutiny.

Apart from Scaloni, other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. These include a 24-year-old man from Rosario, a former state employee and former beneficiary of social schemes. However, unlike Scaloni, local authorities do not have a valid court order arrest him,

According to his business profile, Mauro works in business activities related to Scaloni real estate, Similarly, Scaloni’s brother has been a director of several companies over the past 20 years. One of the most recent concerned the representation and advice of footballers, as well as negotiations between clubs.

To date, no further details are known about the case that brought Scaloni’s brother to justice. However, officials are expected to provide more information in the coming days.