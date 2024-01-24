X said goodbye to passwords on iPhone, this change happened with ‘Passkey’: What does it mean?

The social network “strongly” recommends using the new access code. (x)

X (formerly known as Twitter) has launched a new login system for iPhone users in the United States.

Now, People will be able to access their accounts x Using ‘passkeys’. Thus, they will have the possibility to quickly log in and protect themselves in said social network using facial recognition or fingerprint with ‘Touch ID’.

The company is run by Elon Musk has announced that it wants to provide its users with a more secure login method To increase the security of your accounts and data.

The platform will allow traditional passwords to be replaced by an encrypted biometric authentication system to verify the identity of users.

This feature is only available on iOS devices in the United States.

X has introduced ‘Passkeys’ as a new login option for web users on iOS devices. This feature is currently only available in the United States,

‘Passkeys’ are said to be a simpler form of access, as the process is done entirely on a single device. Additionally, with these passwords, users can log into their accounts across devices without having to remember or reset a forgotten password.

X highlights that using a ‘passkey’ is a more secure login method than a traditional passwordBecause these access keys are generated individually for each account, thus providing greater protection against ‘phishing’ and unauthorized access.

In their help center, X explains in detail that ‘passkeys’ are generated using public key cryptography related to the web authentication standard.

Once the user is registered with the new password, he can use his fingerprint or face to enter X.

it means that, When registering an account, the user’s device generates a set of unique keys: one public, which is stored on X’s servers, and the other private, which is kept only on the user’s device and is “never shared with X” to maximize security.

Once the password is established, users can log into their account using facial recognition or ‘Touch ID’ to confirm their identity.

To activate ‘Passkey’, users need to go to ‘Account Settings & Privacy’ in their profile menu. Then, select ‘Security’ in ‘Security and account access’. Within that section, access ‘Additional password protection’ and select ‘Password’.

Next, enter the password you are currently using and select ‘Add Passcode’. Following the remaining instructions completes the setup for login with ‘passkey’.

X said that Passkeys will, for now, only be on iOS.

Other than this, X “strongly” requested the use of these access codes to improve the security of accounts.But clarified that it is not necessary for them to log in.

Even if a person’s device is lost or stolen, his account will remain safe, X assured. The user will still be able to log in to their account with their normal password.

The ‘passkey’ is shared between the person’s devices via iCloud Keychain, which is like a digital key chain in the Apple cloud, thus ensuring that the person will have a backup copy in case they lose their device .

X assures that its accounts on the social network will remain safe even in case of theft or loss.

An access key is a type of digital key that is tied to a person’s account on the Internet.

When using it, it is not necessary to enter the username and password every time you want to enter your account, because The private key everyone has automatically confirms who they areThanks to the fact that it communicates with the public key present on the server.

Thus, the session starts automatically. Furthermore, these keys are generated without the person doing anything and since there is no need to remember the access data, they are easy to use. Moreover, if you have to recover them, there is a secure system that allows you to do so without any problems.