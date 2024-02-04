1 How the Brooklyn 99 Star Cast Redeemed the Franchise After 2 Brutal Movies Starring Alexandra Daddario

One of the greatest fan-favorite novel series of all time, Percy Jackson Received worldwide praise from young readers. Set in a world of gods and demons at war with each other, the book series was soon adapted into a fantasy/adventure film series. However, those novels failed to capture the true magic of the series and thus, suffered a huge loss among fans.

But now, more than a decade after the first film adaptation, another book-based project has been brought forward as a series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, And fortunately, this time, the project is performing very well, excess Better than the brutal sequel starring Alexandra Daddario, thanks everyone brooklyn nine-nine Star: Jason Mantzoukas.

Also read: Walker Scobell feared for his life on Percy Jackson set after seeing “pure malicious intent” in his co-star’s eyes

Tea Percy Jackson The franchise was finally saved!

Also Read: Percy Jackson Season 2: Rick Riordan’s wife Alexandra Daddario ‘hopes’ to adapt her favorite book from the franchise after movie is banned

When the book-based film series initially came out, starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles of the titular protagonists, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively, it was not very well received by fans.

However, the currently running Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has received a much better reception from fans, largely thanks to the creators’ decision to cast Jason Mantzoukas as the Greek god, Dionysus.

Fans not only believe that this casting for the character is far better and more impactful than the original character in the books, but they also brooklyn nine-nine Star is adding completely new and fresh layers to the source material.

Additionally, his extraordinary sense of humor and charming personality make Mantzoukas the perfect choice for the role, which makes bringing the director of Camp Half-Blood and the Greek god of wine and festivals to life even more enjoyable.

Compared to Mr. D in the novel series, Jason Mantzoukas’ unmatched energy and sympathetic personality make him even more likable than the character in the book series, making the series as a whole more appealing.

Then there are the main characters Percy Jackson and the OlympiansThat means Walker Scobell as the main character, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, whose remarkable performance is making the series even more enjoyable.

Also Read: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 2 Spoiler Recap/Review: I Became Supreme Lord of the Bathroom

Why Percy Jackson The film series failed among fans

Although it may seem surprising, but Percy Jackson The film series grossed well over its budget: while the first film grossed $226 million on a $95 million budget, the sequel did not gross as much as it only grossed $202 million on a $90 million budget.

Still, they all failed among fans for understandable reasons. Firstly, one of the major reasons for making it in the first place was its tremendous success harry potter Film series were being found and studios were being found. “Buying any book that features three kids chasing monsters.”As screenwriter Craig Titley shared (via Variety ).

Additionally, they faced severe budget constraints due to the notoriety of Tom Rothman, then co-chairman of 20th Century Fox. “Making movies on the cheap” Some of the most extreme moments of the first book proved to have some serious problems.

Thus, even though Percy Jackson The film series really tried, In fact It’s hard to stick to the source material and give fans the most epic viewing experience, even after bringing more than enough they inevitably lost among fans.