The government has more than doubled the maximum storage price of sugarcane.

Cuba’s Council of Ministers approved more than doubling it price Maximum storage of sugarcane per metric ton Established in January 2022 through Contract 9802, dated January 10, 2024. From 800 pesos set two years ago, it has now reached 2,087.

It was published on Friday in Official Gazette of the Republic, The text, in turn, gives the President of AZCUBA Business Group the right to set prices based on quality.and provides for its application retrospectively to the relevant operations in the Official Gazette published up to November 25, 2023. Granma,

In her X account, Lourdes Castellano Jiménez, Director of International Relations, Trade and Foreign Investment at AZCUBA, said that “In updating the sugarcane prices, consideration has been given to recognize the increase in fertilizer and input expenditure at the current prices; Update the amount of advance and salary to be paid to the manufacturer,

The officer also assured this The prices approved for marketing of sugarcane and sugar, honey and liquor for the ration family basket will not increase. Nor for areas with direct impact on population.

On its official website, The state sugar monopoly said that “the 2023-2024 sugar harvest will take place in a complex scenario”. and acknowledged “low agricultural and industrial yields” which he attributed to “difficulties in supplying essential resources and inputs”. He attributed this situation to the direct effects of the United States embargo.

Group enters into new pricing agreement Government-approved program to save sinking sugar agriculture industry, He mentioned 93 measures which are being implemented and whose priority is to increase the sowing of sugarcane for the next crop,

“The application in AZCUBA of the new financial economic model for marketing and approval of prices is confirmed, which allows, through the application of a special tax, to allocate the increase in income from the sale of molasses and alcohol to the payment of debts. And to compensate for the consequences of unprofitable activities,” he said.

According to AZCUBA, in sugarcane price update In addition to the factors mentioned by the official in his social networks, “maintaining the price logic based on an average agricultural yield of 40 tonnes per hectare, even though the 2023-2024 crop is estimated to have a yield of 31.2”, is also considered. Tons per hectare; Increase the mass of profit per tonne of sugarcane, leading to 15% profits on total expenses, which can result in better payment to workers in production units which increases yields or reduces costs and production expenses”.

The state group said it “expects greater incentives for producers, by recognizing increased expenses for inputs and greater advance payments to workers, and reducing current expenses to finance AZCUBA in the state budget of the same magnitude as for the year 2023.” , depending on the level of activity”.

Sugar harvesting had started last December 6 and January itself. 11 out of 25 centers had started that they planned to grindAs the official newspaper then reported Granma,

In late October it emerged that 25 sugar mills would be operating in the 2023–2024 harvest, but most were undergoing renovation at the time.

Dionis Pérez, director of IT and communications at AZCUBA, cited “late detection of technical deficiencies in the plants” as reasons for the delay.

The Cuban government plans to produce more than 400,000 tons of sugar this harvest.

At the end of November 2023, before harvest begins, AZCUBA recognized that the planned sugar export was not accomplished and the following results of the final competition, worst in historyconsumption affected Of the original basket of Cubans. The state unit announced a “new business model” aspiring to be self-financing for the current crop.

Cuban government plan, Once the world’s leading sugar exporter, The crop is supposed to produce over 400,000 tonnes of sugar, but collides with the reality of a collapsing industry that has to turn to Ethiopia in Africa to keep it afloat.