Adam Levine’s cover of “Faith” by George Michael is effortlessly gentle

Adam Levine sang an amazing tribute to one of the inductees at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: George Michael.
For his performance, Levine covered one of Michael’s biggest hits, “Faith”. The set started with some suspenseful synths, before Levin came in, strummed his guitar and belted out some airy, upbeat vocals.
Watch the amazing performance here.
What to Know About “Faith” by George Michael
Michael’s solo debut album of the same name, “Faith”, reached number one in 1987. Board Hot 100.
According to American songwriterThe song’s lyrics are about learning to love being alone, and according sound on soundThe vocal recording style was inspired by Prince’s techniques.
“Faith” Lyrics by George Michael.
Well, I think it would be nice if I could touch your body
I know not everyone’s got a body like yours, oh
But I have to think twice before giving my heart away
And I know all the games you play ’cause I play them too
Oh but I need some time off from that feeling
It’s time to pick my heart up off the floor
Oh, when that love comes without devotion
Well, it takes a strong man, baby
but i’m showing you the door
‘Cause I have to keep the faith
i have to believe
‘Cause I got faith, faith, f—
I must have faith, faith, faith
Baby, I know you’re telling me to stay
Say, “Please, please, please don’t go away”
You say I’m giving you the blues
Maybe, huh, that’s what every word you say means
Can’t help but think about tomorrow
And the other one who tied me to the loverboy rules
before this river becomes the ocean
Before you throw my heart back on the floor
Oh, hey baby, I reconsider my foolish notion
Well, I need someone to hold me
but i’ll wait a little longer
yes i have to believe
oh i have to have faith
‘Cause I gotta believe, believe, believe
I have to believe, believe, believe
I’ll just have to wait
because i have to believe
i have to believe
I have to believe, I have to, I have to believe
before this river becomes the ocean
Before you throw my heart back on the floor (I just have to believe)
Oh, hey baby, I reconsider my foolish notion
Well, I need someone to hold me
but i’ll wait a little longer
‘Cause I have to keep the faith
oh i have to have faith
‘Cause I gotta believe, believe, believe
I have to believe, believe, believe
