Agustín Ozmendi confirmed his final decision for the Clausura 2024. Will he stay in Motagua or go?

2024-01-09

agustín ozmendi Has been one of the heroes of the transfer market in hondurasSince the last tournament ended, Argentina’s name started being heard by different teams.

Alajuelense He was the one who wanted to be with her the most. “Gunslinger”But in the end Ozmendi made a decision regarding his future. In Instagram Live with one of your best friends, Kevin AlvarezAgustín assured that he will remain in Motagua for the Clausura 2024. “I’m not going to leave Motagua.”The forward said that he was consulted on several occasions about the decisions he was going to make. “Pistolero” wants to win a title in Honduras.

In his first campaign with Motaguaozmendi scored 23 goalsAn influential figure in both the National League and the Central American Cup. with this, diego vazquez Relief could be felt, as he would be able to count on a promising attack under the command of agustín ozmendi And Rubilio CastilloTwo forwards who have managed to win the affection of the Blue fans.

