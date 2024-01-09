Fans stunned by John Krasinski’s comment to Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes

John Krasinski has sparked online speculation after he was caught on camera making a comment about Emily Blunt.

Both Blunt and Krasinski first photographed together Office star Saluted him and moved away a little.

But it’s another moment that has now caught the attention of fans after a short interaction was caught on camera and posted on TikTok by CBS. Here is that moment:

Standing outside, the couple stood close together and Krasinski could be seen saying something to Blunt.

It is not at all clear what exactly quiet place The star said – but many people got scared when they became convinced that ‘I can’t wait to get a divorce.’

And some people were absolutely disgusted by the implications of whether it was such a comment.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt appear at the Golden Globes. Credit: TikTok/CBS

“I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce,” one wrote.

Another posted: “I repeated it so many times to try to understand what he said!!

“Please you two don’t break my heart.”

And a third said: “I can’t wait for a divorce” What??????

But others were less sure that he had said ‘divorce’, and believed that even if he had said it, it probably meant something different.

One wrote: “Looks like he’s saying it as a joke, Emily says something first so maybe he’s just joking.”

Another person claimed that Blunt appeared to say “despicable” after Krasinski said the line, suggesting it may have been a joke.

People are making all kinds of speculations about what Krasinski said. Credit: TikTok/CBS

Someone else thought it was a moment of reassurance, writing: “I think he’s uncomfortable and doesn’t want to be there or see anyone and she says it’s okay to calm him down.”

Some viewers thought he might be saying something like ‘I can’t wait to go inside the house’, or ‘I can’t wait for the awards’.

Others also speculated that it was something different, claiming that Krasinski was actually saying ‘I can’t wait to get through this.’

While another person said that because the audio was so quiet, they could listen to more or less whatever they wanted.

He wrote: “It’s like that auditory puzzle. I can hear either depending on what I’m trying to hear.”