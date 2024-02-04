Alvaro Morales predicts Cruz Azul’s future in Liga MX

The Clausura 2024 has had a very complicated start to the season for the Cruz Azul team, whose level was very high after the transfer market. And although the start was not good, Martin Anselmi put his hand into the team and managed to achieve considerable improvements. Won the third consecutive win in the tournament against Queretaro and the expectations of the fans are sky high.

Apart from great team play, there are also individuals who have been excelling at the start of the tournament. Of course, Angel Sepulveda is the most impressive because of the scoring power he shows, but his understanding with Gabriel Fernandez is crucial, Additionally, Kevin Meier and Gonzalo Piovi are playing a fundamental role in taking care of the astronomical goal.

As a result of this context, Álvaro Morales dared to make a great prediction about this team in the Clausura 2024: “Despite everything that has been said about Ivan Alonso, despite the incident that happened against Miguel Herrera, Cruz Azul wins and aspires to join an elite football class, As of now, it is commanded by America, Tigres and Monterrey. Yes, they will say it was Querétaro, but what kind of direct game from Cruz Azul.

“What a strength to play on the right side and what a player Rivero (Ignacio); They will say it was Querétaro, but what Anselmi does with his defensive line is very interesting. Sometimes you may get confused about row 4 or row 5. This Cruz Azul, “I’m not saying he’s the favorite for the title, but at least he aspires to be in the elite ‘Top 4’.”The journalist argued in ‘Football Picante’.

Alvaro Morales’ prediction about the future of Cruz Azul (Imago 7)

Cruz Azul’s numbers in the Clausura 2024

Even though ‘The Machine’ has not had to face any big opponents in the championship yet, he has achieved a very interesting consistency in his game. In fact, Martin Anselmi managed to take the team to 10 points, a figure that would allow them to remain in the league zone at the end of matchday 5., Furthermore, it took 11 games for Cruz Azul to reach this number of points last season.

It is clear that a major change has been made in the entire structure of the club and it is bearing fruit. Of course, there are still many dates ahead and cement teams that will have to go through very difficult tests to be considered as candidates to win Liga MX, However, it seems like everything is going in the right direction.

Cruz Azul’s next match in Clausura 2024

Cruz Azul’s next match in the championship will be against Atlético San Luis on matchday 6. The duel will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on February 10 and is expected to draw a huge crowd from the cement city. Gustavo Leal’s side have had a strong start and will be a very difficult opponent to beat.