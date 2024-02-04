The Last of Us 2 star reveals her heartbreaking story that should be a warning sign to Kaitlyn Dever

This article contains spoilers The last of us.

Video game enthusiasts are known to be very passionate about their favorite video games, but sometimes things get out of control. No one can guarantee this better than its creators and voice actors the last of us part ii Who was actually facing death threats from fans if things did not go as planned in the match.

While everyone got their share of hate from fans, it seems that Laura Bailey, the actress who voices Abby, got nothing but that, maybe just for a little while. Speaking in-depth in a behind-the-scenes documentary, Laura Bailey tells the world what she experienced after the release The Last of Us Part II. Looks like actress Kaitlyn Dever may have to prepare for the near future!

fans of the last of us part ii mix fantasy and reality

There is a huge difference between what is real and what is not, but sometimes the line between them gets blurred. Something similar happened with Laura Bailey when she lent her voice to Abby, one of the most controversial characters in the gaming world.

After Abby murders the game’s beloved protagonist, Joel, fans are shocked. After all, no one saw it coming! However, there was probably a better way to deal with the shock than sending hatred towards the person behind Abby’s voice.

In a documentary called Grounded II: Making the Last of Us, Part II, Bailey spoke openly about the death threats she received following Joel’s death. She said that the Internet was filled with death threats and violence against her, so much so that she had to report the most worrying ones to the authorities. However, the worst part of it all came when Bayley’s newborn son was implicated in all this by angry fans.

Through tears, Bailey said:

“Whenever I went online, that’s all I saw. Just death threats and threats of violence… The worst, most serious death threats were made and they made sure it was not someone who lived nearby… Yes, they threatened my son . You know who was born during all this? Yes, it was difficult. it was difficult. But, you know, more than anything, it taught me to keep my distance.

Bailey’s honesty was enough to bring tears to the audience’s eyes. However, his story is one of many in which actors pay a price for their characters’ actions.

Kaitlyn Dever needs to wear her seat belt

After the extraordinary performance of the last of usStarring Pierre Pascal and Bella Ramsey, season two is scheduled for release in 2025. Season two will introduce the highly anticipated character, Abby, as fans prepare for the worst. Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever is set to bring Abby to life, but given what Bailey has had to deal with, Dever needs to be prepared for a potential wave of hate.

Concerns aside, the casting team may have outdone themselves again with the nominations Wonderful Actress. She looks perfect for this role! As co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin told Variety,

“Our casting process for season two has been the same as for season one: we are looking for world-class actors who embody the spirit of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we are thrilled to have an acclaimed artist like Caitlin join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.

While we are eagerly waiting for Dever to fully showcase his acting skills, only time will tell how his performance is appreciated by passionate fans of the franchise.

you can broadcast the last of us First season on Max.