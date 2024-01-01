Angelina Jolie may find love again…who is the rapper who makes her smile again?

Seven years after her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Maybe found love again. Finally, if we are to believe the rumors coming out of Italy… why Italy? Because it is in Milan, where she continues filming Maria (a biopic on Maria Callas) in whose charming company the 48-year-old actress was surprised a few days ago Kingsley James McLean Deli40-year-old British rapper, activist and writer, known as Akala.

Angelina Jolie and Akala have known each other for a long time

In photos published by oggyWe can see Angelina and Acala getting out of the same car, walking through the Milanese streets, and sharing a good time with two of her film colleagues, Alba Rohrwacher and Pierfrancesco Favino (with his partner Anna Ferzetti).

This is not the first time Angelina Jolie and Akala have spent time together. they too old acquaintanceAnd they seem to admire each other: In July 2021, they sat next to each other at a Mustafa the Poet concert in Los Angeles, and two months later, the actress published a rare photo of them on Instagram daughter shiloh Reading a novel by Akala, The Dark Lady, As if by chance. And as the magazine reports, last May, they were spotted at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica.

Unlike her ex-husband (replaced by Ines de Ramon for more than a year after being credited with countless conquests), Angelina Jolie doesn’t seem ready to settle for a position. new story, We still owe him a little something with singer The Weeknd and actor Paul Mescal… because they had coffee together! The actress recently told about this in an interview WSJ. At present his priority remained his six children: “I don’t have a social life, my kids are my best friends”He said.