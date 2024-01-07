The beautiful shirt that Messi will wear for the 2024 MLS season has been leaked

MLS 2024 begins on February 21 and all eyes will be on inter miami To see messi And Luis Suarez On the way to winning the title.

The Argentine star will play his first full season with the pink team while the ‘Pistolero’ will make his debut in the competition.

Many fans in Miami have already started buying tickets so as not to miss the team’s games, but they are also waiting for the clothes that the players will wear.

In this context, special portal footy headlines Published pictures of the new uniform of inter miami For the next campaign.

Inter Miami’s new jersey for MLS 2024, according to Footy Headlines.

What caught the most attention is that the base of the shirt manufactured by Adidas will be the same one used by the Argentina team in the 2022 World Cup where they were declared champions.

The home shirt is pink with the brand logo, the club shield and sponsor in the center in black, while the away shirt will be black with pink tones.

pre season

It is worth mentioning that messi And the company has already given preseason information this Sunday inter miami From the point of view of friendship they will behave against the national team guard On January 19 in Cuscatlán.

Ten days later they will go to Saudi Arabia to face it al-hilal And then they will compete on 1st February al nassar Of Cristiano Ronaldo,

