Rumors of drug parties are troubling Elon Musk, according to reports

Concern in Tesla about Musk’s lifestyle

Elon MuskCEO of Tesla And spacexhas attracted attention not only for its technological innovations and business approaches, but also for its irregular practices, as revealed by reports from executives and board members of its companies. wall street journal, May be affected by frequent drug use, Putting not only their health at risk but also the future of their companies and property worth billions.

Sources close to the magnate indicated WSJ That Musk, 52, May have used drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and ketamineOften at private partieswhere attendees sign confidentiality agreements Or they leave their phones in order to enter, as has been revealed by the media, citing as sources people who witnessed their drug use but identified them by name and surname. Without.

For example, in 2018, he took several acid pills at a party held in Los Angeles. The following year, he partied with Magic Mushrooms at an event in Mexico. In 2021, he took ketamine recreationally with his brother, Kimbal Musk, at a house party during Art Basel in Miami. “He has consumed illegal drugs with Steve Jurvetson, a current member of the board of directors of SpaceX and Tesla,” the outlet claims.

Media reports that his alleged consumption would continue, particularly of ketamine, have raised concerns about his well-being and the potential consequences on the businesses he runs, including The Boring Company, Neuralink and a new Artificial intelligence company is also involved. ,

According to Alex SpiroMusk’s lawyer, executive SpaceX regularly undergoes drug testing and has never received a positive result, However, some past events, such as His appearance on Joe Rogan’s show while smoking marijuana And his mention of the company SpaceX in abusive language has deepened doubts over his restraint at crucial moments.

Add to this the fact that SpaceX is the only American company currently approved to transport astronauts pot for the International Space Station, and which has contracts with the U.S. government worth more than $14 billion for civilian and military space missions. If Musk’s use of illegal drugs is confirmed, federal policies could be compromised, putting such contracts and shareholder investments at risk. The article warns, “Musk is eroding the value of his companies, potentially putting nearly $1 trillion in investors’ assets, thousands of jobs, and most of the US space program at risk.”

Musk’s behavior has sometimes generated diverse reactions within the boards of directors of his companies. Linda Johnson RiceThe former Tesla director decided not to seek re-election in 2019 due to the frustration caused by the CEO’s volatile attitude and his inclination towards drugs.

Among the concerns is a link between his unusual behavior and possible drug use, which has been a sensitive topic for directors of Musk’s companies, as some of them are close friends and have participated in drug-taking programs. burning Man,

Musk has spoken openly about his mental health, admitting on several occasions to his lack of sleep and constant overwork, but speaking to an official book he has denied illegal drug use and Some attitudes have been attributed to unknown mental health challenges. In fact, When he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, he said he had Asperger’s, a form of autism.

At most companies, board members are not required to investigate an executive for drug use, but they often take action if they believe it is harming the business, the WSJ details. The outlet reminds that in 2020, former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s ketamine abuse ultimately led to the intervention of executives at the shoe company’s parent company, Amazon. They gave him a few months to get his act together, and when he couldn’t do so, he quit.

Hsieh was trapped in a house fire while under the influence of alcohol in late 2020 and later died from his injuries.

The debate over the willingness of directors to interfere in the private lives of executives remains a sensitive topic in the corporate sector, especially when personal actions can have a significant impact on business decisions. At the moment, companies under Musk’s management have maintained a positive trend, with the value of Musk’s shares increasing significantly. Tesla And growing revenues at SpaceX have caused some investors to ignore these concerns.