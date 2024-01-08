Royal Academy of Medicine’s doctor Javier Sierra passes away

Xavier Sierra passes awayDoctor of Medicine, Dermatologist and Academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Catalonia, President of the Metges College of Barcelona, jame padroshas announced the news, described his loss as “irreparable”,

Sierra (Girona, 1952) graduated in Medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona He specialized in dermatology at the Madrid Clinical Hospital, He also received a doctorate in medicine from the Complutense University of Madrid and developed his professional career as a dermatologist. Terrassa and Barcelona,

Sierra focused on her work History of Dermatology and published more than a dozen books on the subject, as well as chapters, translations, and introductions. Author of several magazine articles In the specialty and general press.

Career in Institutions

Founding member and vice-president of the European Society for the History of DermatologySierra was also a member of the editorial boards of various dermatology journals in Spain, Italy and France.

Dermatologist Dr. Xavier Sierra (Girona, 1952), humanitarian physician, great and generous disseminator of history, art and culture, has died. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Medical History of Catalonia. An irreparable loss. – Jaume Padros, 3 January 2024

In addition to obtaining a degree in Humanities from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, she was appointed by the Board of the Colegio de Metges de Barcelona ‘Anne Joaquim Piñol’, Honorary Member of the Valencian Medical Institute, Academician of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Barcelona. Academy of Medicine of Catalunya, Editor-in-Chief of the Gimbernets Journal of the History of Medicine and President of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Medical History of Catalonia,

Finally, he has been the author of books and other articles and publications in the field of humanities and a visiting associate professor at the IUC School of Health Sciences, as well Roel Award from the Valencian Medical InstituteAwards and Medals for Professional Excellence from the Collège de Metges, Barcelona Honorary member of the Catalan Society of the History of Medicine,