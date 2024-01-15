Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Lakers

This Friday, March 8th for the first time this season giannis antetokounmpowill face Los Angeles Lakers,

milwaukee bucks, is in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41–22. Whereas, Los Angeles LakersThey are in tenth place in the West with a record of 34-30. Both teams were led by their top stars giannis antetokounmpo And Lebron James,

The bad news for this duel is james Will not be able to see action due to injury. This was revealed through an article Mike Chiari published in Bleacher Report, In the last match, he left the court with four minutes remaining due to pain in his left ankle.

These two teams will face each other at 10:00 pm (ET) crypto.com arena Of angels. This will be their first face-to-face in the current campaign. The last confrontation took place on 9 February 2023, when box Defeated lakers 115-106.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Lakers

Greeley has averaged 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 19 contests in his career against the Los Angeles team. highest marks obtained by “Greek Freak” It was 47 points (11/17/2021) against the Lakers.

Likewise, in the absence of James, this should be an interesting matchup. too much box As lakers they are the two best teams nba, Although those in gold and purple are not performing well at all, you always have to rely on them. anthony davis And the company knows how to succeed in complex matches without the presence of its biggest star.

head coach, doctor riversLed the Bucks to six consecutive wins before losing. Golden State Warriors Last Wednesday (March 6). They are 7-3 in the last 10 games. The Los Angeles Lakers also lost to the Sacramento Kings that day, but have a positive record of 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The numbers for “The Greek Freak” in NBA 2024

giannis antetokounmpo In the current season, he is averaging 30.7 ppg, 11.2 rpg and 6.3 apg. twice mvp Is recording another great campaign which could help him win a third award of this type.

lack of Lebron James There is no doubt that this is an important loss for the Lakers. Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will have no easy opponents. The home team also has very talented players who can spoil the game of any opponent.