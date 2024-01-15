Toy show star Saoirse Ruan dies at the age of 12

Four years after her first diagnosis, the devastating news has emerged that Toy Show star Saoirse Ruan has died.

Saoirse, 12, stole not only Ryan Tubridy but the entire nation’s hearts when she appeared on the toy show in 2020 at the age of eight, just months after her right leg was amputated due to osteosarcoma – a rare form of cancer. What impresses is his calf.

The brave Galway girl died on Tuesday, after suffering a number of health setbacks in the years since her original diagnosis.

Saoirse Ruane with her mother on The Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

Saoirse’s official death notice on rip.ie reads: ‘With broken hearts the Ruan family announce the passing of their beautiful daughter and sister, Saoirse, who bravely passed away peacefully at home in her arms after a long illness. Passed away. Bereaved parents, Ollie and Rosanna, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

‘Saoirse, who was only 12 years old, was surrounded by the love, care and dedication of her family, the prayers and goodwill of the community in Kiltullagh and people across the country who held Saoirse by their side throughout her illness. Their hearts.’

Saoirse Ruan. Image: RIP.ie

She always maintained a positive attitude throughout her health battle and enjoyed some magical moments that she shared with followers, including winning a bravery award, a trip to Disney, and even recording a single with Bracey .

Saoirse was the eldest child of Roseanna and Ollie Ruane, who often described her as their ‘miracle’. They were conceived naturally following Ollie’s battle with testicular cancer and Roseanna’s health complications following peritonitis, which could have affected her fertility.

After Saoirse’s birth the couple spent seven years visiting fertility clinics and specialists before welcoming their second daughter, Farrah Rose.

Saoirse Ruan. Image: SaoirseAndMamma/Instagram

Saoirse’s cancer returned in 2022, two years after her leg was amputated. The little girl had to undergo surgery, which her mother Roseanna described as ‘the fight of her life’, to remove a tumor in her lung.

At the time, Roseanne shared that despite the operation, Saoirse was still smiling. ‘Saoirse is in good condition and her recovery is going incredibly well. We and her team are extremely impressed with how well she is doing, even though her surgery was so major and invasive. “She’s one tough little cookie,” Rosanna wrote.

Saoirse Ruan. Image: SaoirseAndMamma/Instagram

However, in April 2023, Saoirse’s lung cancer returned. It remained fairly stable for some time, but in November of that year, the family suffered another devastating blow with the news that another tumor had been found in Saoirse’s other lung.

Breaking the news, Roseanna said, ‘It’s been three months since his last review and while the tumor in his left lung remains relatively stable, yesterday’s CT scan shows that his cancer has now spread to his other lung. ‘

Saoirse Ruan. Image: SaoirseAndMamma/Instagram

Roseanna further said, ‘This was a huge shock for us because Saoirse is doing so well. In just six days it will be 4 years since his journey with cancer began. It’s very difficult to have four diagnoses in four years. While we are still trying to process this new information, the show must go on.’

After this latest diagnosis, the family went quiet for a few months, and spent all their time focusing on each other. In February 2024, Roseanna asked the public to pray for her little girl and posted a quote that read: ‘When we have each other, we have everything.’

He said, ‘Our absence has been felt and we are very grateful to each and every one of you for checking in on us and for the love you have given us. We really miss our daily engagement with you all, but we will be back when the time is right.

Saoirse with former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. Image: RTE

‘Amidst the chaos of the world and all the suffering out there, we are focusing on what’s inside the four walls and hugging each other tightly. We again ask for your prayers for Saoirse. Will talk to you all again soon.

Saoirse died on March 5, 2024, at the age of 12. He is survived by his parents Roseanna and Ollie and younger sister Farah Rose.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 1.45pm at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh.