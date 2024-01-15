Ariana Grande, Liam Gallagher and John Squire… the record to listen to to liven up your weekend

American artist Ariana Grande, who released “Eternal Sunshine”. Republic Records/Universal

Serious On the menu for the “Obs” soundtrack: Floridian Ariana Grande’s divorce record, cheeky singer Liam Gallagher’s Britpop and discreet guitar hero John Squire, as well as pianist Lucas Debargue who reprises the work of composer Gabriel Fauré.

• R’n’B

“eternal Sunshine”, by ariana grande

Ariana Grande’s new album belongs to a musical genre unto itself: the divorce record. This school produced two masterpieces: “In the Wee Small Hours” (split between Sinatra and Ava Gardner) and “Here, My Dear” (split between Marvin Gaye and Anna Gordy, sister of Motown’s founder). In February 2023, after two years of marriage, Ariana Grande separated from her husband, a luxury real estate agent,…