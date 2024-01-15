Fan invades field to hug ‘Paton’ Mejia in Costa Rica: This is how Honduras reacted

2024-03-30



He Municipal Perez Zeledonclub in which he plays German Mejiapicked up their fourth win in the Costa Rican league last night on Good Friday after beating FC Barcelona 2-1 at home Santos Guapiles For match day 14.

The biggest curiosity in this meeting was that something happened to the Catracho midfielder when the final whistle was about to blow. A fan jumped onto the field to hug him.

The game was underway in the 87th minute when a fan defied stadium security and entered the field of play in the direction where Patton was and hugged him.

an action that shows Mejia Is gaining the affection of fans of perez zeldon In its first season. Honduras reacted similarly with a young fan isaac campos And at the end of the game he gave him his shirt.

“The fan passed by as if nothing had happened and wanted to hug Honduras German Mejía,” said the match announcers, who highlighted that the fan perez zeldon He even walked without shoes.

The fan then thanked ‘Patton’ for giving him his shirt. “Thanks Murthy for the shirt. Since you arrived at Pérez Zeledón, you have earned my respect”, a publication that was shared by the midfielder himself.