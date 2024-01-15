There’s a free astronomy course to become an expert by April 8th

One of the most frequently repeated and commented topics so far in 2024 Solar Eclipse it will have a trajectory will surpass the united states, As a result, a large number of people want to know any detail, no matter how small it may seem.

However, some people seek “Be professional” beyond the subject of Solar Eclipse What will happen with this Monday 8th April and inquire about others astronomical phenomenonAs well as knowledge of the universe, not just the reasons why the Sun’s “secret” occurs.

eclipse 2024 NASA/Nat Gopalaswamy

Thus, for all those who want to know the details of the universe, or our galaxy GalaxyThe University of ArizonaBased in the United States, published a Free astronomy course.





read this also

Francisco Fernandez





Free Astronomy Course: What’s Included

As per the detailed information on the course website, No previous experience required On topic, because it is designed for people to assimilate new knowledge in a simple way.

It is also available in multiple languages, in both Spanish and English. FREE COURSE INCLUDES 11 modules Which make up the solar system, birth and death of stars, galaxies, exoplanets and many other topics. The syllabus is divided into the following headings:

Astronomy: The Exploration of Time and Space. Science and History. Night sky. Astronomical instruments. Matter and radiation. solar system. Exoplanet. The birth and death of stars. Galaxies. Cosmology. Life in the universe.





read this also

wanda albornoz





Free Astronomy: How to Sign Up

Although he free astronomy course Taught and prepared by academicians from University of ArizonaContent such as videos, files and text are not provided on the educational institution’s page, but through a separate digital platform.

is about Courserawhere possible to reach Different courses and curriculum on different subjectsAll you need to do is create an account on the website, find the topic that interests you and register.

it’s possible from the comfort of homeWhile learning various educational lessons, as long as you have both a mobile device and Internet access.

Upon completion of the 11 modules, which can be taken at the pace the applicant wishes, a certificate will be given that guarantees that the various subjects taken have provided a certain specialization.