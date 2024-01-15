Bad news for spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves

change in plans for ballet dancer By Len Wiseman with Ana de Armas, a spin-off of the John Wick saga, scheduled to be released in June 2024.

From 2014, saga john wick Delights fans of action cinema and fans of Keanu Reeves. So it all started for the first time ten years ago john wick, which also marks the directorial debut of stuntman and stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski. both improved john wick 2 In 2017, for again john wick parabellum In 2019 and finally for bigger and crazier john wick 4 In 2023. But the story does not end here. if one John Wick: Chapter 5 should be done, The franchise also explores new horizons with spin-offs,

ballerina pushed back

Universe john wick It was developed into a three-episode spinoff series to air in 2023. continental, completely boring. But John Wick will also return to cinema ballet dancer Which, unlike the series, will not serve as a prequel, but will take place between the events of John Wick: Parabellum and of John Wick: Chapter 4, If Keanu Reeves’ character is to appear, ballet dancer Centers on a ballerina named Rooney, who we see in the third part. Performed by dancer Unity Phelan john wick 3he is inside ballet dancer Played by actress Ana de Armas.

If Ballerina were to be released in theaters as early as June 2024, deadline found out that The film was pushed back a year and the release was now scheduled for June 6, 2025 In the United States. Yet according to the media, this postponement is due to a new deal between Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate that allows them to further oversee the franchise. He is currently working on additional action sequences with the film’s director Len Wiseman.

angry ballerina

Chad Stahelski’s involvement is quite convincing. The filmmakers must ensure that John Wick’s DNA is respected so that the film can fit into the saga perfectly. The spin-off was directed by director Len Wiseman. underworld And Underworld 2: EvolutionBut Die Hard 4: Return to Hell And Total memory: programmed memories,

The cast also includes Ian McShane, who reprises his role as Winston Scott, Lance Reddick, who reprized the role of Charon before his death, and Anjelica Huston, who once again plays the Headmistress. Norman Reedus is one of the new kids. So we will have to wait till June 2025 to discover it ballet dancer at the movie theater.