‘Pitbull’ Cruz celebrates with mask and barking after defeating ‘Rolly’ Romero tudn boxing

‘Pitbull’ Cruz defeated Rollie in seven episodes after a fast start to the fight, with the Mexican coming very close to taking his opponent to the canvas. Powerful overhands from right and left sides took little time to make an impact on the legs of Romero, who had exhausted answers for a series of power strikes by the eighth round.

After the punishment the referee stopped the fight and ‘Pitbull’ Cruz became Mexico’s eighth world champion in professional boxing by winning the World Boxing Association Super Lightweight belt.

After the thrilling victory, ‘Pitbull’ Cruz celebrated loudly with barking in honor of his nickname and for a few moments he wore his peculiar mask which resembles a dog’s muzzle.

Isaac Cruz, ahead of his fight with ‘Rolly’ Romero, explained to TUDN how the idea came to create a mask that would honor his nickname, as well as another item very precious to him in each fight.

“We made this mask for my fight against Francisco ‘Bandido’ Vargas and we made it relevant to Pitbull’s nickname,” he commented on the accessory used from press conferences to weigh-in ceremonies.

Regarding the T-shirt with the phrase ‘Dad, when you’re fighting, don’t give up’, ‘Pitbull’ Cruz explained that it was a gift from one of his sons.

“For me this shirt is very representative, it was imprinted not only in my heart but also in my mind, it was from my son the great Amadeo who told me on an occasion when I was going to fight against ‘Bandido’ Vargas He looked up to the sky and told me: ‘Dad, when you’re in the ring, don’t give up, you can do this,'” said the now super lightweight world champion.

TUDN spoke to the creator of the unique music, rapper Dulz, who not only respected Isaac’s career in professional boxing, but also his humanitarian side.

“His heart is tricolor

there’s taste in his fists

If his family comes first, he’s absolutely screwed

he always has attitude

The best boy, you understand

He is clingy and guerrilla, that’s why his nickname is dog…”

