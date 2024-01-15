Barcelona beats Atletico and moves closer to Real Madrid

2024-03-17



The epic finale of the season is approaching spanish leaguethoroughly barcelona Despite this fact their fight for the title does not stop Real madrid Maintained a significant lead in the standings. This Sunday the Blaugrana team staged a coup by defeating athletic Of madrid On his visit to Civitas Metropolitano. The Xavi Hernandez-led players were favored 3-0 on matchday one to reach 29th place.

With Xavi sent off, Barcelona beat Atlético de Madrid and move closer to the leader of La Liga Spain

He barcelona He took advantage of the fact that Aragon continued to drop points, as the day before they had lost against Getafe and suffered their third defeat in the last five matches, to help Culles finish second. in the standings in spain Real madrid It leads the way with 72 points, eight points clear of Barca, who are two points above Verona with 64 points. He atlético de madrid It collapsed in the table and left the Champions League, as Athletic Club de Bilbao reached 56 points and finished one point ahead of the club.

With Vinicius’ double, Real Madrid beats Osasuna and moves closer to Spanish league title

On the other end, You Almeria where the honduran plays Choco juicy They are going winless on the season and are now 14 points away from salvation after Celta de Vigo’s victory over Real Betis (2-0).