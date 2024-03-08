best sales of atlético nación

betplay league

The Purslane team had large sums of money for the transfer of several players.





national athletic

picture: demiure



By: football editorial

March 8, 2024, 11:53 pm M.



Throughout its history Atlético Nacional has become accustomed to being a dominant team in the country and the continent, where it has produced a large number of players who have demonstrated their value and talent on the field of play.

Although the Paisa team is not in the best condition institutionally or sportingly, this does not mean that it has not done bad business in its last years, with many of its players leaving Nacional for other South American and European football teams. , where the team received a good amount of money.

more than Other football leagues

That is why we are going to tell who has been the best seller in the last 3 years for Atlético Nacional with players like Brian Palacios, Kevin Meier, Yerson Mosquera.

National’s latest big sales (value in euros)



1. Jhon Solís (Girona): The Colombian midfielder left when he was only 18 years old and the Catalan club paid a sum of 6 million euros for his services.

2. Yersan Mosquera (Wolverhampton): The current 22-year-old defender left the Purslane team in 2021, after the English club paid 5.2 million euros for his services.

3. Juan David Cabal (Hellas Verona): The 23-year-old full-back, who has already been in European football for several years, moved to Italy. At that time, Atlético Nacional had received 4 million euros.

4. Kevin Meier (Cruz Azul): Possibly the last great idol of Atlético Nacional, who helped his former team become league champions in 2022 and cup champions in 2023. Cement Machine paid 3.2 million euros for his services.

5. Brian Palacios (Atletico Mineiro): The latest departure from Atletico Nacional is for 2024, where the 21-year-old winger will head to Brazilian football for 3 million euros.

6. Nelson Palacio (Real Salt Lake): Currently, the 22-year-old midfielder continues in MLS, where the Salt Lake team paid Purslane 1.8 million for the midfielder.

7. Sebastian Gomez (Coritiba): The oldest midfielder of all the players on this list is now in the Paraná team, having paid 820 thousand euros in 2023.

These sales of players passing through Atlético Nacional generated a profit of 24 million euros, which the team has presumably used by investing in signings, sporting headquarters and basic forces.