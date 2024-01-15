Can regular exercise cure insomnia? New research says yes

WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) — People who consistently exercise two to three times a week are less likely to suffer from insomnia, a new study says.

Such a long-term commitment to exercise also helps people get the recommended amount of sleep each night, according to the findings published March 26 in the journal BMJ Open.

The research team, led by Icelandic psychologists Erla Björnsdottir and Elin Helga Thorarinsdottir, concluded, “The paper strongly indicates that consistency in (physical activity) may be an important factor in optimizing sleep duration and reducing insomnia symptoms.” Is.”

In the study, researchers tracked the exercise habits and sleep quality of nearly 4,400 middle-aged adults from 21 hospitals in nine European countries.

Participants were specifically asked how often they exercised to the point of being out of breath or sweating.

The researchers found that people who exercised consistently at least twice a week, that is, at least an hour per week, were:

42% less likely to have difficulty sleeping

22% less likely to suffer from any symptoms of insomnia

40% less likely to suffer from more than one insomnia symptom

Symptoms of insomnia include staying asleep for a long time, waking up at night, and feeling excessively sleepy during the day.

Researchers found that people who exercised consistently were 55 percent more likely to get the normal recommended amount of sleep, between 6 and 9 hours a night.

The results showed they were 29 percent less likely to sleep less than 6 hours, and 52 percent less likely to get a long sleep of 9 hours or more.

Additionally, people who became active during the decade-long study were 21 percent more likely to become normal sleepers than those who remained inactive.

These results are consistent with other studies that have linked regular exercise to good sleep, the researchers said in a journal news release.

Researchers said that people who exercise not only tire their bodies enough to sleep well, but are also more likely to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more information about exercises for better sleep.

