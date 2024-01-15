Chivas and Atlas fans clash before Clasico Tapatio in America (Video) – Fox Sports

Again violence in mexican footballEven if it’s a friendly match in the United States, and again Atlas fans join in, This time, the images match one Fought against the people of Chivas prior to Classic Tapatio in Los Angeles this Sunday.

As was the case in the Liga MX game against Rayados a few days ago, and several times in recent days, Atlas fans showed reprehensible behaviorlike those Deportivo GuadalajaraDue to which fear and despair is being created in the people around him.

Video – Fight between Chivas and Atlas fans in the United States

Images show followers Red and white and red and black fighting each other Around Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles. In the video, a young woman wearing a T-shirt can be heard crying in fear after seeing the behavior of these people. Chivas and Atlas threw stones and smoke bombs at each other And other items.

in court cases Guadalajara The starting line-up included players such as José Juan Macías, Víctor Guzmán, Isaac Brizuela and Eric Gutiérrez; towards fox He started with Aldo Rocha, Luis Reyes, Raymundo Fulgencio and Mudo Aguirre, among others.

Clashes broke out between Chivas and Atlas fans before the opening whistle at BMO Field **Video taken from a group of fans** pic.twitter.com/tGclRNzGVZ -Juan Manuel Figueroa (@jmanuelfigueroa) 25 March 2024

it Classic Tapatio was played in Los Angeles During the FIFA date break, in which the Mexican national team played the CONCACAF Nations League Finals in the city of Dallas, United States. Similarly, the América-Cruz Azul friendly match was held on Saturday in the América zone.