The Best Kaitlyn Dever Movies and TV Shows and How to Watch Them

I find myself both surprised and disappointed that I guess I have to ask, is Kaitlyn Dever still considered a household name? If not, I think it’s a sign of a larger fracture in Hollywood’s hierarchy as their surprisingly talented and versatile actors—who have been included in the last of us As for Abby in Season 2 – she deserves all the recognition she can get. After taking a look at these picks for Kaitlyn Dever’s best movies and TV shows (or available on digital) you’ll definitely see what I mean — starting with her latest leading role.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

Nobody Will Save You (2023)

A young woman (Dever)’s secure, isolated existence is disrupted by otherworldly beings encroaching on her property and her life.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: For the first time, Dever shows he has what it takes to be an action star no one will save you – A uniquely crafted, utterly terrifying take on the alien invasion genre from writer and director Brian Duffield.

Stream No One Will Save You on Hulu,

(Image credit: 20th Century Television)

Last Man Standing (2011–2021)

Marketing Director of a Married Sporting Goods Store (Former) Home improvement Lead actor Tim Allen struggles to maintain his masculinity at home with three daughters.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever made a breakthrough when she was cast last Man Standing As tomboyish Eve Baxter, who became a recurring part of the long-running sitcom after its first six seasons.

Stream Last Man Standing on Hulu,

Buy Last Man Standing on Amazon,

Your daily mix of entertainment news

(Image credit: FX)

Proper (2011-2015)

A redundant US Marshal (Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant) is transferred from Miami to his hometown of Kentucky, where he cleans things up with his old-fashioned approach to crime fighting.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: One of Dever’s first and most acclaimed TV roles and a recurring role was Justified Cast as Loretta MacReady – a troubled youth who looks up to a father figure in Olyphant’s Ryan Givens after her real father is murdered on FX’s hit neo-Western TV show.

Stream Justified on Hulu,

Buy Justified on Amazon,

Buy Justified on DVD on Amazon,

(Image credit: Sony)

Bad Teacher (2011)

A mean-spirited middle school teacher (Cameron Diaz) begins to step up her game in hopes of winning the heart of a committed, handsome new staff member (Justin Timberlake).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: At the same time she was making waves on the small screen, Dever made her big screen debut bad Teacher – Director Jake Kasdan’s cheesy take on the school film genre from the perspective of a reluctant teacher.

Rent or buy Bad Teacher on Amazon,

Buy Bad Teacher on Blu-ray on Amazon,

(Image credit: A24)

Brilliant Now (2013)

A debauched, aimless high school senior (Miles Teller) is inspired to clean up his act when he meets and falls in love with a smart young woman (Shailene Woodley).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever has a small role as Crystal – whom she described in Shine on Media as “annoying… pushy… (and) overbearing” – in director James Ponsoldt’s acclaimed, romantic coming-of-age -In age drama, the spectacular Now,

Stream The Spectacular now on Max,

Rent or buy The Spectacular now on Amazon,

Buy Spectacular now on Blu-ray at Amazon,

(Image credit: Demarest Films)

Short Term 12 (2013)

A young woman (Academy Award winner Brie Larson) struggles to balance her career as a residential facility employee with her relationship with her co-worker and longtime boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.).

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: This was followed by his second collaboration with Larson. the spectacular NowDever delivers a stellar performance in writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton’s powerful drama short term 12 In the form of a troubled girl named Jayden.

Stream Short Term 12 on Freeview via Amazon,

Stream Short Term 12 on Tubi,

Stream Short Term 12 on Peacock,

Stream Short Term 12 on Pluto TV,

Buy Short Term 12 on Blu-ray at Amazon,

(Image credit: Annapurna)

Detroit (2017)

In 1967, a deadly police raid on innocent black people in an Algiers motel became the inciting incident for a historic race riot.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: In director Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama, detroitDever is terrific as a young woman named Karen Malloy – a direct witness to the murders – along with Julie Delaney, who was attached to the production and spoke about the film’s shocking true events to the Detroit Free Press in 2017.

Buy or Rent Detroit on Amazon,

Buy Detroit on Blu-ray on Amazon,

(Image credit: Sony)

The Front Runner (2018)

A married family man and U.S. senator from Colorado (Hugh Jackman, in one of his best roles outside of Wolverine) leads a very promising presidential campaign, fueled by his love affair with a young woman in the media (Sarah Paxton). The downward spiral occurs after finding out about the affair. ,

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Just one year after starring in detroitDever played another real-life person named Andrea Hart – the daughter of US senator, Gary Hart – in director Jason Reitman’s scandalous political docudrama. frontrunner,

Stream Front Runner on Starz,

Rent or buy Front Runner on Amazon,

Buy Front Runner on Blu-ray on Amazon,

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Pretty Boy (2018)

A newlywed father (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) tries to help his teenage son (Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet) overcome drug addiction.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever is mesmerizing as Lauren, but she plays a key role as Lauren – a young companion who has a romantic relationship with Chalamet’s character. handsome boy, Amazon’s heartbreaking adaptation of the memoirs of Nick Sheff and his son, David.

Stream Beautiful Boy on Amazon Prime,

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Booksmart (2019)

A pair of introverted best friends (Dever and Beanie Feldstein) decide to take their one and only chance to make an impact on their high school’s social scene before they graduate.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: For her first cinematic leading role, Dever absolutely kills it in director Olivia Wilde’s instant party movie classic book smart Great comedic timing and impeccable chemistry with Feldstein.

Rent or buy Booksmart on Amazon,

Buy Booksmart on Blu-ray at Amazon,

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unbelievable (2020)

After a teenage girl (Dever) is accused of faking an attack against her, two FBI agents (Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver) search for an elusive rapist to find evidence that uncovers the truth.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever gives one of the most acclaimed performances of her career to date (and her first performance to earn a Golden Globe nomination) as real-life sexual assault victim Mary Adler. Incredible – A shocking, Netflix original true crime miniseries from showrunner Susannah Grant.

Stream Unbelievable on Netflix,

(Image credit: Hulu)

Monsterland (2020)

A socially challenged teen experiences a strangely unpleasant encounter, a restaurant server at a terrifying intersection, a grudge-stricken married couple desperate for some kind of solace, and more quirky, thought-provoking stories of redemption from Nathan Ballingrude. Based on this we make this compilation series. book of short stories, North American lake monster,

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: That same year she earned praise for Netflix IncredibleDever switched streaming platforms to acting monsterland – a Hulu-exclusive horror TV show in which she appears in three episodes (more than any other cast member) as a server named Tony.

Stream Monsterland on Hulu,

(Image credit: Hulu)

Dopesik (2021)

The lives of a trusted medical doctor (Michael Keaton), a pharmaceutical representative (Will Poulter), two American lawyers (Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenaker), a committed DEA agent (Rosario Dawson) and others collide over the distribution of a powerful drug. joined. Called OxyContin.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: Dever earned her first Emmy nomination for her surprisingly authentic performance Impotent This eye-opening miniseries stars a fictional victim of America’s real-life opioid crisis.

Stream Dopesick on Hulu,

(Image credit: Universal)

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

After learning that their daughter (Dever) has suddenly gotten engaged in Bali, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) agree to work together to prevent her from repeating her mistake.

Why it’s one of Kaitlyn Dever’s best: apart from reuniting with him book smart Co-star and friend, Billie Lourd, hilarious rom-com ticket to heaven Dever has been seen holding her own with two Hollywood bigwigs in the role of her onscreen daughter.

Stream Ticket to Heaven on Peacock,

Rent or buy Ticket to Paradise on Amazon,

Buy Ticket to Heaven on Blu-ray on Amazon,

To be honest, we’ve barely scratched the surface of everything Kaitlyn Dever is known for or what she’s capable of as an actor. It’s also great to know where this and more came from because it can be heard in the 2023 movie, win next goalAnd she is also lending her voice to a video game called open roads,