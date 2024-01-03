Chivas vs forge fc live. Second phase Today ConcaChampions 2024

this tuesday Chivas del Guadalajara will receive Canadian club tour Forge FC, As part of Akron Stadium The games of the second leg of the Round of 32 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final.
El Rebano will look to continue their unbeaten streak, as they have now played five games without a defeat between the two matches. Liga MX And this Concachampions.
How do they get there?
Shivaj Showed excellent performance in last week’s match during his tour Hamilton, Ontario. Newcomer to the team, cade cowell led the victory by two goals, This marked his scoring debut with the team.
Now, Chivas wants to move on 16th round of the tournamentlike this Must win or draw in Akron And thus went ahead of the Canadian team. Even a loss by less than two goals would allow them to qualify for the next round.
On the other hand, hammers They haven’t started their season yet. Canadian Premier League. However, in the last five matches in that competition, they recorded three wins and two losses.
latest results
Chivas Guadalajara:
- Guadalajara 2 – 1 Juarez Completion 2024
- Guadalajara 3 – 1 Forge FC CONCACAF
- Guadalajara 1 – 1 Dynamo
- Guadalajara 2 – 0 Atal. St. Louis Completion 2024
- Guadalajara 3 – 2 Toluca Completion 2024
Forge FC:
- Guadalajara 3 – 1 Forge FC CONCACAF
- Forge FC 2 – 1 Cavalry | Canadian Premier League. Grand finale
- Forge FC 2 – 1 Cavalry | Canadian Premier League. initial final
- Atlético Ottawa 1 – 0 Forge FC
- HFX Wanderers Football 2 – 1 Forge FC
possible alignment
Chivas Guadalajara
- Haley
- Chavez
- sepulveda
- brisano
- Castle
- sanchez
- Gonzalez
- beltran
- towers
- marin
- Cowell
Forge FC:
- Kalongo
- owolabi
- Methuselah
- Achinioti
- Samuel
- Baker
- leafbrewer
- Badibanga
- choiniere
- campbell
- Poku
Forecast:
As reported by the portal #rushbet These will be the results:
- Chivas Guadalajara: -560
- Tie: +575
- Forge FC: +900
Target:
Chivas match schedule today:
- Date: February 13, 2024
- Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Location: Akron Stadium
Where to watch Chivas vs Forge? transmission channel
- fox sports premium
- fox sports