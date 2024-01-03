Chivas vs forge fc live. Second phase Today ConcaChampions 2024

this tuesday Chivas del Guadalajara will receive Canadian club tour Forge FC, As part of Akron Stadium The games of the second leg of the Round of 32 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

El Rebano will look to continue their unbeaten streak, as they have now played five games without a defeat between the two matches. Liga MX And this Concachampions.

How do they get there?

Shivaj Showed excellent performance in last week’s match during his tour Hamilton, Ontario. Newcomer to the team, cade cowell led the victory by two goals, This marked his scoring debut with the team.

Now, Chivas wants to move on 16th round of the tournamentlike this Must win or draw in Akron And thus went ahead of the Canadian team. Even a loss by less than two goals would allow them to qualify for the next round.

On the other hand, hammers They haven’t started their season yet. Canadian Premier League. However, in the last five matches in that competition, they recorded three wins and two losses.

latest results

Chivas Guadalajara:

Guadalajara 2 – 1 Juarez Completion 2024

Guadalajara 3 – 1 Forge FC CONCACAF

Guadalajara 1 – 1 Dynamo

Guadalajara 2 – 0 Atal. St. Louis Completion 2024

Guadalajara 3 – 2 Toluca Completion 2024

Forge FC:

Guadalajara 3 – 1 Forge FC CONCACAF

Forge FC 2 – 1 Cavalry | Canadian Premier League. Grand finale

Forge FC 2 – 1 Cavalry | Canadian Premier League. initial final

Atlético Ottawa 1 – 0 Forge FC

HFX Wanderers Football 2 – 1 Forge FC

possible alignment

Chivas Guadalajara

Haley Chavez sepulveda brisano Castle sanchez Gonzalez beltran towers marin Cowell

Forge FC:

Kalongo owolabi Methuselah Achinioti Samuel Baker leafbrewer Badibanga choiniere campbell Poku

Forecast:

As reported by the portal #rushbet These will be the results:

Chivas Guadalajara: -560

Tie: +575

Forge FC: +900

Target:

Chivas match schedule today:

Date: February 13, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Location: Akron Stadium

Where to watch Chivas vs Forge? transmission channel