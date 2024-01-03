Amanda Seyfried is an opera director in the first image of ‘Seven Veils’

big picture Amanda Seyfried’s new movie seven sails Will be screened at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival and a new image of the feature film has been released.

The film focuses on a director who is tasked with putting together a revival of the opera Salome,

The film blends fact and fiction, based on director Atom Egoyan’s experiences making the film.

A film about art imitating life, following its premiere screening at last year’s Toronto Film Festival seven sails characteristic of Amanda Seyfried ,drop out) has released a new image following the announcement that the film will be part of the 2024 Berlin Film Festival lineup. The story focuses on a director (Seyfried) who is tasked with an opera revival. Richard Straussit’s an act Salome,

As these types of stories emerge, like the new image, real life and art will surely merge seven sails Gives suggestions. In this, Seyfried is seen surprised by something happening off-screen. Although the field of art is familiar to cinema, the film deals with an art form that almost never makes it to the screen. Opera is often featured in films and television shows, but the stories are almost never about opera.

seven sails is led nuclear egoyanwho led before captive And Prayer, Egoyan worked with Seyfried on a thriller film in 2009 chloe, that time seven sails Egoyan praised its lead actress during its premiere at TIFF. He said: “Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly portrays a woman grappling with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present and future.”

Life imitates art Life imitates art in “Seven Covers”

The film also contains many layers of fantasy and real life: Egoyan directed a dramatic production Salome Returned to direct revivals for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996 and in 2023. So it’s safe to say that most of Egoyan’s experiences will be reflected in seven sails, Artists also included Rebecca Liddiard ,fargo, douglas smith ,big little lies, Mother go Bastidas ,generation v, Ambur peak ,Benefit, Michael Kupfer-Radecki ,violent, Ryan McDonald ,fringes) And mark o’brien ,61st street,

seven sails It was well received during its initial screening: currently, it has an approval rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Exposure at more film festivals may contribute to the film’s word-of-mouth success, which may then translate into a wider theatrical release. At the Berlin Film Festival, seven sails Will be selected for the competition and will face other industry stalwarts such as sebastian stan In a different man, cillian murphy In such little things, Gael Garcia Bernal In another end And Isabelle Huppert In needs of a traveler, The event will take place from 15 to 24 February, and you can check out the full list of films being screened on the Berlin Film Festival’s official website.

seven sails No trailer and release date yet, check out the new image above.