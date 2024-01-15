Cinema: A star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the casting of the next film, Jurassic World?

It has been official since the beginning of the year, a new movie jurassic world is in pre-production at the house of universal picturesThe franchise is not ready to leave the big screen. Screenwriter of the first two films Jurassic ParkDavid Koepp will write the screenplay, while Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the creator) will direct the feature film. If the presence of the two men is enough to reassure fans, The question of casting remains, Characters from the first two trilogies are not expected to return in this sequel, but universal Doesn’t waste time, obviously he already has a star. According to information received from hollywood reporter, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in an upcoming film jurassic world,

revealed in the man who whispers in horses’ earsscarlett johansson is known for her roles Ghost World, lost in Translation, girl with pearl earring, match point Or PrestigeThen She played the role of Black Widow in many films marvel cinematic universe, At the same time, he starred in other feature films, which were often good (jojo rabbit, asteroid city, under the skin), sometimes zero (Ghost in the Shell, lucy,

In any case, whether Scarlett Johansson’s lead role will attract audiences and convince producers remains to be seen. universal pictures To make him understand. The production company may face scheduling problems if the Danish-American actress is not available. The Jurassic World movie is already expected to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, Suffice it to say, you won’t have to deal with pre-production, filming and post-production!

